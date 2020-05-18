I cannot write the headlines for my columns – that is a responsibility reserved for this newspaper’s editor – but if I could (hint to the editor), I would make it "Love in the Time of COVID."
You may recall the book "Love in the Time of Cholera," authored by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and a subsequent movie by the same title. It was a love story that took place during the fifth epidemic of cholera around 1900.
Here in the time of COVID, I can only describe what we are experiencing as a great love for our Oneonta community. Some are showing their love by staying home, making great economic sacrifices, and wearing masks when they do go out. They have saved lives as two months into COVID, I am not aware of a single member of our community who has been lost to the virus. Others — our essential workers — show their love by being on the front lines for us every day.
They are our health care workers, supermarket workers, bus drivers, delivery people, police, firefighter and more. And then, there are those who have been working behind the scenes to plan for Oneonta’s relief and recovery. For many, the Great Pause has not been a pause at all.
It has been an all-out effort to both support our neighbors and businesses while planning for our post-COVID future.
One such group, working behind the scenes, has been our Survive, then Thrive task force. In early April, I asked our community development director, Judy Pangman, and council member Mark Drnek to co-chair a task force designed to guide us in creating strategies for the relief and recovery of our local businesses. They were joined by Otsego Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, Otsego NOW CEO Jody Zakrevsky, Destination Oneonta’s Director of Membership Katrina Van Zandt, and a number of our local business owners.
I asked them to do the following:
• Create strategies for Oneonta to Survive, then Thrive. Our first and immediate priority is to keep all our businesses intact. We cannot afford for them not to "Survive" as the ripple effect would be disastrous to our community. Businesses not only provide products and services but they also create jobs, pay rent, pay taxes, and generate sales tax for our local government.
And let’s start now to look ahead to our future with a plan to "Thrive." When this crisis ends and the doors open, we need a plan to hit the ground running. Oneonta has always been a jewel of a small city. I predict that the quality of life we enjoy along with lower density living will be valued more than ever. The members of the task force not only embraced the mission but decided to name their group the Survive, then Thrive Task Force.
• Stay focused on results that can make a real difference in helping our businesses and the people of this city. This is not a time for complicated plans and studies. This is a time for actions and results
In exchange, I promised the following:
• No idea would be off the table. The challenge we face is unprecedented and conventional ways of doing things are not likely to make a difference. Innovation and new ideas are needed.
• My job will be to stay out of their way and to support their recommendations to the best I am able to do so.
It should come as no surprise that the task force members’ energy, passion and love for this community become immediately apparent. They wisely moved to get more people involved — recognizing that a crisis of this magnitude requires all hands on deck. The more perspectives and ideas the better. To that end, they have created sub-committees to address the challenges of providing financial assistance, creating innovative re-opening strategies, marketing and promotion, and identifying what attributes of our community will be most important for our success in a post-COVID world.
On May 15, we were one of the first regions to take first steps toward re-opening. This was possible because you each showed love of this community by staying home and greatly reducing transmission. Now many are busy working together to help each other bounce back. We are not out of the woods yet but with the love of community we have seen in this time of COVID, there should be no doubt that Oneonta will Survive, then Thrive.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
