Gary Herzig: Many flaws of fall reopening addressed by SUNY Oneonta

Thanksgiving, like most everything in 2020, was just not the same this year.
For Connie and me, it was only the two of us on our 13th day of quarantine.
Having retired from teaching in Cooperstown, Connie was called on Nov. 11 and asked if she would substitute for a teacher home with a sick child. She asked me how I felt about her doing so at this time. Knowing the current desperate need for substitutes, along with her love for children and education, I encouraged her to do so. It didn’t take long after that to learn that a fellow teacher, with whom she worked closely — mask to mask — spent the following day in the ER and tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, halfway through our subsequent quarantine, we both received negative test results. Despite the reassuring results, we continued to quarantine for 14 days, as directed, knowing that incubation can sometimes take that long.
I cite this as a tiny example of the type of decisions — both personal and public — that we have all become accustomed to dealing with during the past eight months. Should children be sent to school or learn at home? Should we visit with our friends and distant family members? Should bars and restaurants be open? Should athletics be permitted? Should we go to the doctor’s office when we are not feeling well? The list, with which we have all become quite familiar, goes on and on. Here in our City of the Hills, we have recently seen some debate on the question as to whether SUNY Oneonta should reopen its campus during the coming spring semester.
Last week, SUNY Oneonta released its tentative plan to conduct up to 20% of classes in person during the spring semester. Recognizing that the current plan is a tentative one — in multiple ways — is important. First, it is my understanding that the plan will not be finalized until — after review and comments — the second week in December. Second, even when final, it will include a number of contingency plans relating to both the rate of community spread and close monitoring of any presence of COVID within the college community. Even the opening date of Feb. 1 is contingent upon conditions in our community and the state — both very unpredictable at this time.
This past summer, I spoke out on shortcomings in the fall plan, which I felt could put us at risk for an outbreak. Of primary importance to all of us, should be how well this spring plan addresses those shortcomings. Let’s take a look:
The fall semester plan did not require any COVID testing of students.
SUNY Oneonta’s spring plan requires all students to provide evidence of a negative COVID test having taken place no less than four days prior to arrival on campus. Students will be required to continue to test weekly throughout the semester. It should be noted that whether or not the campus reopens for the spring semester, we can expect as many as 2,000 students to return to their current Oneonta off-campus residences. If the campus does not reopen, the above testing cannot be mandated.
The fall semester plan did not adequately address off-campus activities.
Long before the fall semester began, I argued that the greatest risk for COVID transmission would take place off campus — either as a result of house parties or crowded bars and buses.
While I pushed for consistent messaging regarding behavioral expectations and strict repercussions for non-compliance, the college chose to treat off campus students as commuter students with city enforcement assuming the bulk of responsibility for maintaining safe behaviors. I am pleased to see that the spring reopening plan takes a different approach as follows:
• Strict consequences for non-compliance are clearly outlined and communicated.
• A new position of VP of External Affairs, reporting directly to the college president, has been created. In this role, Dr. Franklin Chambers will focus on monitoring testing and integrating off campus students as positive members of the local community. University Police will be expected to work in partnership with Dr. Chambers and the Oneonta Police Department in enforcing prohibitions against unsafe gatherings in this time of COVID.
• The number of on campus students will be reduced by two-thirds.
I am encouraged by what is a very different approach. Should the campus open? That is a decision which should be driven by science and data. The rate of spread in the coming weeks both locally and throughout the state must help to guide us.
What I can say confidently, is that the spring reopening plan does effectively address the most significant flaws of the fall reopening.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
