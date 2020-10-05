Have you taken the time to stop and notice the leaves? During this past week, our hills have undergone an explosion of color. While 2020 clearly showed us the dark side of mother nature — COVID19, hurricanes, forest fires — it is now giving us a glimpse of her beauty.
And, while 2020 clearly showed us the dark side of human nature — racism, distrust and a presidential debate in which an exasperated candidate eventually felt compelled to say, “Will you shut up, man?” — it also showed us the best side of our local community.
During the past seven months, we experienced the sudden shutdown of March; the isolation of April; the often confusing reopening of May and June; the protests of summer; and this fall’s SUNY Oneonta outbreak and closing. All with the continuing economic toll on businesses, families and municipalities. How did we get through it? With a little help from our friends. While I apologize to those whom I will surely neglect to mention, I want to say “thank you” to a few of our friends who selflessly provided us with more than a little help.
During the March shutdown, I called upon six people to meet and propose strategies for our Oneonta businesses to "Survive, then Thrive." Those six were Oneonta Community Development Director Judy Pangman, Council Member Mark Drnek, Otsego Chamber CEO Barbara Ann Heegan, Otsego NOW CEO Jody Zakrevsky, Small Business Center Director Michelle Catan and Destination Oneonta Membership Coordinator Katrina Van Zandt. In no time and with no precedent, they created a functional organization with more than 50 people actively involved. All I asked is that they remain results-oriented.
Results are what they produced, with more than $100,000 in grants to Oneonta businesses; a summer of Saturday street closings allowing for outdoor dining and shopping; marketing campaigns; and a listing of priorities for Oneonta to be able to thrive in the post-COVID world. Still their success would not have been possible without the generous support of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, the Future of Oneonta Foundation and the Otsego County Development Corporation. Thank you to all.
During the first week in February, the city and our third city manager decided to part ways. Weeks later, we found ourselves in uncharted waters with a sudden need to reinvent local government. You could not have asked for a better team than our city staff. Department heads organically filled whatever leadership void existed. Personnel Director Katie Bottger and City Engineer Greg Mattice stepped up as co-captains.
They did not wait to be asked, nor did they ask for recognition or compensation. They just did what needed to be done. For months, the department head team met nearly every day to redefine government operations in a manner that could keep everyone safe without curtailing public services. To this day, our city staff continue to meet the challenges of serving the people of Oneonta despite an uncertain future and a potential loss in revenue in the millions of dollars. Thank you to all.
When SUNY Oneonta experienced one of the worst per capita outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country, we bounced back quickly. With nearly 700 of our students contracting the virus during the first two weeks of the semester, we stopped the outbreak in its tracks and prevented spread to the general population. There are many people to thank for this. Our Otsego County Department of Health Director Heidi Bond worked tirelessly to track the data, perform contact tracing, monitor and support those in isolation and quarantine and keep us informed.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed to provide the people of Oneonta with free rapid testing, it required the administration and employees of A.O. Fox Hospital and the Bassett Healthcare Network to provide the professional staffing. Neither Foothills Performance Art Center nor St. James Episcopal Church hesitated for a moment when asked if they would allow their facilities to host the days of rapid testing. The results were reassuring to all as virtually no community members other than college students tested positive. Thank you to all.
And finally, I want to thank the many SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students who continue to live as part of the Oneonta community with the same sense of sacrifice and community that brought us through the spring and summer. They are organizing social media campaigns promoting compliance and volunteering for community service including helping our local businesses to create holiday displays. Thank you to all.
Take some time to admire this year’s fall foliage. Perhaps it is just me, but the colors of the leaves this year seem more vibrant than ever. So does the future of the city of Oneonta.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.