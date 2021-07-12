When considering what it is that makes a community special, we often find that it is the little things that are actually the big things. And the latest little/big thing added to Oneonta’s list of attributes is pickleball.
Pickleball? What is pickleball?
I asked that very question two years ago when our recreation coordinator, Louise (Lou) Lansing asked if she could convert a couple of underutilized Wilber Park tennis courts into pickleball courts as an experiment. Thanks to Lou’s foresight, her experiment has paid off in a big way. Today, I am told, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. And now, the City of Oneonta is on the cutting edge with the creation of eight state-of-the-art pickleball courts in Neahwa Park.
They can be found just past the right field fence of Damaschke Field on the site of our former tennis courts. If you stop by on most weekday mornings, you will find dozens of enthusiastic players of all ages enjoying the game of pickleball. It is an informal, welcoming group of men and women — all of whom appear to be enjoying the socialization as much as the competition.
How is pickleball played?
With its paddles, net and wiffleball, the game is described by some as a cross between ping pong and tennis. With its much smaller court and lighter ball, it is viewed by others as a senior-friendly version of tennis. While both may be true it is also its own game with its own unique rules and terminology — part of the court is even called a kitchen.
Last month, the Otsego Chamber held our first pickleball tournament, and I decided to stop down and check it out. What I found was a fast-moving game suitable for all ages. There seemed to be something about the game that put people in a friendly mood as camaraderie was clearly plentiful. Categories of play included men’s teams, women’s teams, and mixed teams. The good-natured environment extended to the winners being awarded trophies made from real pickle jars and wiffleballs. So, when one of the players offered to give me a lesson, I jumped at the opportunity. I found it to be fun, relatively easy to learn — though certainly tough to master, — and not too hard on my aging joints. Needless to say, I now own my own paddle.
So, where did this fastest growing sport in the United States come from? Legend has it that in 1965 two families in Washington state found themselves with a badminton court but no racquets. They improvised by using whatever they could muster which turned out to be ping pong paddles and a wiffleball. As time went by, new rules were created and a dedicated court was designed. As the game spread through the Pacific Northwest, a corporation named Pickleball Inc. was founded in 1972 to sell paddles, balls and nets specifically made for the game.
And finally, why is it named pickleball? There seems to be a number of different stories but my favorite revolves around the dog of one of the game’s inventors. Apparently, the pup would love to run off with the ball while they were playing. Of course, the dog’s name was Pickles.
Thanks to the foresight of Lou Lansing, the support of our Parks and Recreation Commission, and the work of our new city administrator, Greg Mattice, the city of Oneonta is now home to eight new pickleball courts. Players visiting Oneonta have commented on the high quality of our courts. I even heard one say that our new courts have just the right amount of bounce.
Pickleball is affordable and easy to learn. All one needs to get started is a relatively inexpensive paddle and a ball. Other than sneakers, no special equipment or apparel is required. I am proud, but not surprised, to see the city of Oneonta on the forefront of providing our residents with new recreational opportunities. Just one more little/big reason why Oneonta is a such a special place to live.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
