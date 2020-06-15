Some have said that we are fighting two plagues — a pandemic and systemic racism — at the same time. They are wrong.
Some have compared it to a perfect storm within a perfect storm. They are wrong.
These are not two distinct plagues, nor are they separate storms. This pandemic and the long ugly history of racism in our country are not unrelated. They are inextricably linked and tightly entwined.
More than 100 years after slavery was abolished and more than 50 years after the civil rights movement of the 1960s, it has taken a pandemic to shine a bright light on the impacts of systemic racism. The brutal killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, while he pleaded for his life, may have been the tipping point that triggered national outrage.
But where was the outrage when people of color were dying of COVID-19 at two times the rate of the rest of us? Where was the outrage when people of color were most likely to be waiting on food bank lines because their unemployment checks were not being processed while bailout checks for millionaire and billionaire stockholders had no trouble getting through? And where was the outrage when people of color were victimized by the racism and division sown by the president of the United States for his own political benefit?
Had we become so acclimated to a system that treats black Americans as second-class citizens that we were not moved to protest?
When 500 members of our community turned out to protest on Muller Plaza, I thought the protest would be focused on the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. I was wrong. Speaker after speaker spoke of their painful experiences of being victims of racism right here in Oneonta. They spoke of outright threats. They spoke of not being listened to when they reported these experiences.
They spoke of being looked at, and communicated with, in ways others were not. And each felt they were not valued as a person in the same way as white members of our community.
The stories they told were painful to hear but we needed to hear them. Oneonta has come a long way since the dark days of the "black list" but we cannot allow ourselves to believe that racism does not exist here. We talk about ourselves as a welcoming community that appreciates diversity but we need to be reminded — as we were recently — that we are not there yet.
We are fortunate to have the leadership of a progressive faith-based community, an Oneonta community-based active chapter of the NAACP, our city Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, and a police chief who listens; however, we still need the reminder that racism does continue to exist right here in our own small city.
We cannot sit back and rest on any progress previously accomplished. I will be meeting this week with the leadership of our Oneonta chapter of the NAACP to learn more about what we need to do as a community. I, along with Chief Brenner, will be asking our council to approve the creation of a community advisory board to be tasked with reviewing our current police operating procedures to make certain that there are sufficient safeguards against bias and unequal treatment.
The board will be asked to provide input on issues ranging from training to investigating citizen complaints. Community involvement in reviewing data, trends and practices is imperative to insure the success of our police department in its work to serve and safeguard the rights of all the people of the City of Oneonta in a manner that is equitable, safe, professional and consistent with the law and the values of this community.
At the recent Cooperstown protest, a young man spoke of how his Oneonta family was held at gunpoint for 45 minutes in their own home when he was 7 years old. The family accepted that this may have been a case of mistaken identity not related to the color of their skin. It was harder to accept that an apology from the State Police was never received. No family should have to wonder if the incident may not have happened, or the apology may have happened, if their skin color was different.
Although the incident did not involve the Oneonta Police Department and it was before my time as mayor, I called the young man to apologize on behalf of our community. He thanked me and told me he loves Oneonta and offered to volunteer his time and energy to help in any way he could in making this an even better community.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
