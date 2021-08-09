Gary Herzig: Spread of COVID misinformation hurts all of us

“The ‘Vaccine’ is not ‘Safe and Effective.’ This is the message displayed on the giant digital billboard found on Southside Drive in the town of Oneonta.
Wait a few moments and the message will change to advise you that “If you’ve had COVID, you have immunity! YOU DON’T NEED THE JAB.”
I respect every person’s right to choose; however, why anyone would spend a whole lot of money trying to convince others not to be vaccinated escapes me.
In search of an answer, I visited the website of the organization paying for these messages — Defending the Republic PAC — where I learned that its mission is “To protect the integrity of elections in the United States and the individual rights enshrined in our constitution.” If that is truly the mission, I fully support it. How this mission relates to spreading misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines remains a mystery to me.
As of Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention classifies Otsego County as a Community of Substantial Risk — one where fully vaccinated peoples are advised to wear a mask indoors in public both to maximize personal protection from the delta variant and to prevent possibly spreading it to others. This classification comes as a result of 36 new cases confirmed within the past week including two hospitalizations. These numbers, taken by themselves, may not seem alarming. The trend, however, raises real concerns as during the entire month of June and most of July, Otsego County had nearly zero cases.
Why this has happened should be of no surprise. Back in January, it was well known that we were experiencing a race between new variants and the vaccine. With access to the vaccine having become more available and easily accessible, it looked like we had won the race. Masks started to come off and normal activities began to reappear. Social activities and family gatherings began to resume. We had worked together to get through a pandemic we never imagined would happen.
But before we could cross the finish line, the delta variant arrived on the scene and vaccinations screeched to a halt as nearly 40% of our county’s eligible peoples held off on getting their shot. As of today, only 63% of eligible adults in Otsego County are fully vaccinated. This percentage is significantly lower than the more than 70% of adults fully vaccinated in New York state and throughout our country. Large numbers of unvaccinated people create a very appealing target on which the delta variant can grow and spread.
What do we know about the delta variant? It is 40 to 60% more transmissible than alpha (the first detected variant) and nearly twice as transmissible as the original strain of COVID. The viral load in people infected with delta has been found to be hundreds of times greater than in those infected with other variants. While delta’s hospitalization and death rates and its ability to infect fully vaccinated persons are still being studied, there is cause for concern. And, as long as we provide a large target of unvaccinated people, we remain vulnerable to new mutations resulting in even more powerful variants.
If you are concerned that the vaccine may not be safe for you or your family, please talk to your personal physician — or other trusted health professional — and learn more about whether the vaccine is right for you. Yes, it is each individual’s right to choose whether to become vaccinated. But for your own well-being, and that of your family, your community and our country, I ask that you learn all you can from those whom you trust — not from a billboard paid for by a political action committee.
I am old enough to remember the discovery of the polio vaccine. As a child in elementary school, I would line up with every other child in the school to swallow a sugar cube. Our parents were thankful that we could be protected from a deadly disease and proud that they lived in a country capable of developing such a vaccine. They knew that by swallowing that sugar cube, I would not only be protecting myself but I would be protecting my community and making my country stronger. They also understood that it would only work if everyone did their share.
My parents were proud of our doctors and scientists and, thankfully, there were no political action committees in those days telling them that they knew better.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
