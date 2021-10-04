Gary Herzig: Taking care of issues without partisan agendas

I have often heard it said that “there is neither a Democratic way nor a Republican way to fill a pothole."
For that reason, party politics rarely plays a significant role in local government. Matters of public safety; maintenance of roads, parks and infrastructure; jobs; and good housing transcend party lines. In recent years, however, local governments have been called to address matters of national concern such as police reform, climate change and vaccination. Oneonta has been no exception. Let’s take a look at how we have done on these matters.
Police Reform
2020 saw national and statewide protests demonstrating a lack of trust in police among people of color. In response, the governor issued a mandate for every municipality to develop a local plan for policing.
I followed with appointing a Community Advisory Board consisting of representatives of the Oneonta NAACP, Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta, the City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, our Common Council and our personnel director to work in collaboration with the Oneonta Police Department in developing such a plan. Over a six-month period, they held numerous public meetings, two public hearings and recruited the involvement of dozens of local citizens.
On March 31, 2021, our Common Council unanimously approved and adopted its Plan for Police Reform and Reinvention in Oneonta. Subsequently, I appointed a council committee and charged members with developing a detailed plan and timeline for its implementation. After many months of public meetings and public hearings, that plan will be on the agenda for approval at this week’s meeting of the Common Council. Key elements of the plan focus on greater transparency of police policies, data and complaints; increased training in understanding diversity and equity; and the creation of a Community Oversight Board, which will meet quarterly with our chief of police.
Our city has an excellent police department, but we live in a constantly changing world. As we embrace increased diversity, inclusion and equity, we must work to recognize that there are members of our community whose life experiences have caused them to lose trust in police. Our plan for reform and reinvention will strive to guide us in working to overcome fears and build trust.
Climate Change
We have heard loud and clear from the people of our community that they want us to be a Clean Energy Community. During our council-led development of a generic environmental impact statement for turning our rail yard into a center for jobs, people packed city hall to tell us that they wanted growth that was environmentally responsible. They have been heard.
The New York State Energy Research Development Authority has recognized the city as a leader in pursuing clean energy by issuing three awards for feasibility studies to implement geothermal heating.
First is a $100,000 award to the city to work with environmental engineers to explore the feasibility of creating a downtown geothermal district. Such a district would allow for a single system to provide both heat and hot water to multiple buildings in our downtown area, making it more cost-effective than expecting individual building owners to install their own systems.
Second is an award of $500,000 to Otsego Now to explore the development of a district-wide heat pump capable of heating up to 177,000 square feet of fabricating, storage, loading dock and office space at a future Oneonta Rail Yard light industrial park.
And third, the SUNY Oneonta campus has received an award to study the development of a district heat pump system to serve 29 buildings representing 1.9 million square feet now heated by fossil fuels through steam or water.
Vaccinations
When COVID struck in 2020, it was no surprise that the people of the city of Oneonta came together as a community to get us through a pandemic we never expected to see. People from every walk of life and every political persuasion joined together in our Survive, then Thrive efforts. We worked together to raise money to support our local businesses, embraced innovation and sacrificed by complying with restrictions while waiting for the development of a vaccine.
What we did not see coming was a national trend for people to divide along political party lines over accepting the vaccine. With nearly 40% of Otsego County's eligible residents not yet vaccinated and the surprise of seeing national Political Action Committee sponsored anti-vaccination ads on a billboard owned by a candidate for mayor of Oneonta, the pandemic continues to keep us from a full recovery.
While local government is at its best when it can avoid politics, today’s national divide makes that difficult at times. The people of Oneonta have shown strength in navigating these difficult times. I thank them. It certainly has not always been easy but our actions and outcomes reflect well on our core values of community.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us.
