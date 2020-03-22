Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.