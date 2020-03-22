Your response to this unprecedented threat has been overwhelmingly supportive and helpful — but certainly not surprising. For the most part, we Oneontans tend to be individualistic, entrepreneurial, diverse, opinionated and outspoken — characteristics that make this community a lively one and of which we should feel proud. But beneath all that, we are a community that cares and that has never been more apparent than it has been this past week.
I don’t have to tell you that these are difficult and challenging times for all of us. I know that all lives been disrupted, financial losses are mounting, and there is much uncertainty as to what lies ahead. We are all experiencing physical isolation from family, friends and social networks. Our small businesses are taking a hit that none could have imagined even one week ago and the community that we have taken for granted has ground to a halt. But because of your selfless response — and only because of your selfless response — we will get through this!
If you are not out there saving lives, you have been asked to shut down and stay home and with almost no exception you have done so without complaint. In the Oneonta Rotary Club, we call this “Service above Self” but none ever imagined that the greatest service they would be asked to provide would be to sit on the couch.
The importance of staying home cannot be exaggerated. This virus is highly contagious. A bit of good news is that some of us can be infected and have no symptoms. The bad news is that those with no symptoms are just as contagious. The even worse news is that the number of people infected that result in hospitalization, ICU admission, and death is running higher than anticipated. What has been learned from others is that if we do not all stay home, our local hospitals will become overwhelmed. They will not have enough beds and ventilators for all who need them and more people will succumb. By staying home, you are not only protecting yourself but your neighbors and community as well. Thank you all — the sacrifices you are making for each other are remarkable.
Our city government is taking the same approach. Unless staff are required to perform an emergency or absolutely essential function, they are to be home. The brave members of our Oneonta Police and Fire Departments are working full time. They have been trained to work under these conditions and they have the personal protective equipment needed to do so. We have an aggressive protocol for disinfecting our equipment and vehicles including ambulances. If you need them, dial 911 and they will respond.
Our bunk living arrangements for our firefighters is obviously not ideal. We cannot afford to have an entire crew become sick and quarantined. For this reason, I called Dan Maskin at Opportunities for Otsego and asked if our on-duty firefighters could use their, now closed, homeless shelter. Within one hour, Dan was ready to hand the keys over to Chief Pidgeon. This is Oneonta at its best.
Our water and sewer crews will, of course, continue to work full time while our public works and road crews will respond to essential and emergency situations only. Bus service continues to operate but at a reduced schedule and while City Hall is closed, many functions can be carried out through mail or email. The city website has a page dedicated to COVID-19 Emergency Status and details of what services are available and how to access them can be found there. We will update that as often as is possible. One of our most important responsibilities is to communicate with you and I promise that we will do our best through local media, social media and our website. And if you have any questions or suggestions, contact me directly by email at mayor@oneonta.ny.us. I will respond.
While there is no timeline for this crisis, based upon the selflessness you have all demonstrated this past week we will get through this together. New York state is being hit hard and, politics aside, we are fortunate to have a governor and state government that is acting aggressively and working together. We may be in for a long haul, but better times will come and, with a new sense of community, we will build an even stronger City of the Hills. And, I look forward to the days when we can return to arguing over issues like parking spaces, logos, and traffic jams. We are in this together — Thank you, Oneonta!
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
