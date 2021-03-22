Gary Herzig: Why don't you go take a hike in Oneonta?

“Go take a hike.”
More often than I care to admit, I have been the recipient of that suggestion. Recently, however, I decided to act on that advice.
Keeping up with friends, this past year, has certainly been difficult. As thankful as I am to have access to phone, email and Zoom, they just don’t take the place of real life, person-to-person contact.
So, in an effort to stay in touch, a friend of mine and I decided to try and meet once a week for a hike — allowing us to chat, mask-to-mask, in the safety of the great outdoors.
As he lives in the Cooperstown area, our search for a new trail each week alternated between Oneonta and Cooperstown locations. We ventured out through the winter on snowshoes, skis or hiking boots; depending upon the conditions.
Who knew that we would find some of the most interesting and scenic trails right here in the city of Oneonta.
Despite its historic and geologic significance, our New Island Trail is still a well-kept secret. It is easy to access as, due to the construction of I-88, New Island is no longer an island.
The main trail follows what was once the route of the Ulster and Delaware Railroad, which ran just south of Electric Lake — a manmade lake built in 1898 with a dam capable of providing the growing electrical needs of Oneonta, which included the expanding Delaware and Hudson rail yard shops and the recently electrified trolley system. Hiking the New Island Trail provides a view of the site of this former lake and the berm that contained it.
After hiking the New Island Trail you may feel compelled, as I was, to purchase Jim Loudon’s fascinating book, "Electric Lake: Oneonta’s Forgotten Gem," whose opening paragraph reads:
"Driving on I-88 east of Oneonta you might be surprised to learn that 60 years ago your car would have been under water! Indeed, the flat between exits 15 and 16 is the former bed of Electric Lake, a placid 50 acre pond that provided generations of Oneontans with the enjoyment of swimming, boating and fishing."
During the early 1900s, residents of the village of Oneonta could reach the lake by foot from the base of Rose Avenue to enjoy a day of picnicking, boating and swimming. Those coming from outside of the village could arrive by train. Electric Lake, being one mile long and a quarter mile wide, also provided for ice skating and a source for ice to be sold by the Oneonta Ice Company during the winter months. The power plant and 80-foot-long dam were located just south of the old piano factory.
Today the New Island Trail is also a favorite for mountain bikers. Being relatively level, it is billed as an easy beginner’s trail. Perhaps easy for youngsters but this 70-year-old found it plenty challenging when Ed Lorenz, former owner of Otsego Bicycles, loaned me a fat tire bike and challenged me to a ride.
Another of my favorite Oneonta trails is our Greenway Trail, which can be accessed at Silas Lane. The 2-mile loop provides you with urban vistas (I-88, the city’s bus garage, and our wastewater treatment plant), as well as access to the Susquehanna River bank, natural pine forest and soybean fields. Markers along the way provides information on some of the vegetation that grows in the wetlands along the river.
Another short easy hike can be found around Wilber Lake just off of Upper East Street. Located on city owned property in the town of Oneonta, Wilber Lake serves as an important part of our reservoir and water supply. It is a beautiful lake surrounded by pine tree-covered hillsides. During a winter ski, we saw ice fishing huts dot the lake’s frozen surface.
More challenging trails can be accessed at the Wilber Park trailhead, which will quickly demonstrate why Oneonta has long been known as the City of the Hills.
Whether you are looking for a short level hike or a challenging all day hillside trek, Oneonta’s trails will reward you. Built and maintained by local volunteers, our growing trail system is a true grassroots effort — much of which can be accessed directly from center city. On bike or on foot; during COVID or after, our Oneonta Trail Association welcomes all to the easy access of our city’s beautiful natural surroundings.
Gary Herzig is the mayor of the city of Oneonta. He can be contacted at mayor@oneonta.ny.us
