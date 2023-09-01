Have you ever wondered, “Why God doesn’t just wipe out all of the murderers and rapists?”
That’s a good question.
Here’s my answer.
If he was to do that, he’d also have to wipe out all of the liars, idolaters, adulterers, and those with drinking problems.
He’d also have to wipe out all those who have lustful thoughts, who’ve looked at pornography, and those who envy other people’s cars, or boats, or houses, or husbands, or wives.
He’d also have to wipe out all those who have failed to honor their parents and those who have used Jesus’ name in vain, used God’s name as a cuss word.
Are you getting the picture? If God was to eliminate sin, he’d have to eliminate you and me! There is no question about it. Our world is messed up.
I’m here today to tell you, “Stop pretending that you’re not part of the problem. You are part of the problem. I am part of the problem. It’s time to come clean! ‘Jesus, I am part of the problem!’”
There are those who point the finger at others and say “Look at so and so. They should be ashamed of themselves.” Others have spent much of their lives trying with all of their might to deflect blame. “I swear, I didn’t do it!” or “I only did what I did because you did this!” Point the finger, deflect the blame. It’s a little dance we do. It’s a dance we’ve been taught by our sinful hearts, and we do it all the time.
When are you going to come clean? When are you going to confess the obvious? Do you really think that the all-knowing, everywhere-present God is unaware of your secret sins? There is a day coming when “God will judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ (Romans 2:16).” David the Psalmist wrote in Psalm 139:4, “For there is not a word on my tongue, but Behold, O Lord, You know it altogether.”
God knows your thoughts. Before you utter a word, he knows what’s in your heart. Are you terrified by that?
You and I are indeed part of the problem. The same catastrophe that has plagued our world since the beginning of time is at work in us and is called sin. The same desire that led a man to murder stems from the same seed that is at work in us and it is called sin. None of us are getting out of this life without violating God’s holy law by our words, thoughts, or actions.
But the story is not over. There was one man who took no part of this seed of sin. There was one man in whom sin had no power! And this man was Jesus Christ, entirely human, entirely God. He paid the price for our sins by dying in our place on a criminal’s cross. The penalty for our hypocrisy, the penalty for our record of wrongs was paid for in full by the blood of Jesus.
Turn your eyes to him, acknowledge that you are part of the problem, repent, be baptized in Jesus’ name and be saved by his grace.
Sam Judd is an associate pastor at Spirit and Truth Ministries in West Oneonta.
