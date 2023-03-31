Friends, if you don’t drink water, you’re going to die. Does that make water unfair? Unjust? Corrupt? Does that make water evil?
Many believe that God is outrageously unfair for commanding us to love him and threatening consequence for a failure to do so. Some may go as far as to say that this type of requirement shows God to be evil.
Let’s look at water. In a nonverbal way, water most certainly threatens, “If you don’t drink me, you will die.” Does that make water evil? Does that make water unfair? No, that is just the way things work. Water is absolutely essential for your body. It is vital to human existence.
Water makes up about 60% of one’s body weight. Water regulates body temperature. It dissolves minerals and nutrients to make them accessible to one’s body. Water flushes out waste products. Water carries oxygen to cells. Water is so good for us. Yet, it speaks loud and clear, “If you don’t drink me, you will die.” Does that make water unfair? No, that makes water so kind to remind us that we must drink to stay alive.
Friends, God is so kind to remind us that if we don’t love him who preserves our soul, we will undoubtedly fall in love with something else that will destroy our soul. If we don’t love him who is faithful, we will fall in love with something else that will devastatingly betray us. If we don’t love him above all else, we will fall in love with something that will drag us to the pits of hell. Hell is not an accident, hell is not random, hell should not be a surprise — the lake of fire is a natural consequence for not loving God, just as death by dehydration is a natural consequence for not drinking water.
The reality though, is that none of us can successfully love God with all of our hearts 100% of the time. It’s just not possible. Does that mean that we’re all doomed? We most certainly would be if it wasn’t for Jesus! But, if we believe in Jesus Christ and his atoning sacrifice, if we choose to follow him, we will not be doomed. We will be welcomed into the family of God, we will be saved, we will be royalty. Heaven will be our home.
Are you willing to take a look into the Word of God, the Bible, and come to terms with the fact that we are ALL in desperate need of God’s forgiveness? Are you willing to come to terms with the fact that there’s a God out there who loves you so relentlessly that he would take on flesh and give his life for you? Friends, that same God desires you to become his child. He wants to adopt you and call you his own. He will never leave you nor will he forsake you. He will not be ashamed to be called your God.
Let me share with you some scripture. Jesus says in the Gospel of John, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink. He says, “whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.” Friends, Jesus has water that he wants to give you. The water of the Holy Spirit. This water cries out, “Drink me and you will live forever!” I so hope that you will consider his invitation. The rivers of living water will flow out of your heart and not only revive your life, but the lives of those around you. Come to Jesus and drink of the water that springs up into everlasting life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.