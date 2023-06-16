The Apostle John believed that one of the greatest attributes of fathers was that they know God (1 John 2:13). What an incredible quality. This may not seem all that impressive at first glance, but it really is. These fathers John was writing to knew their creator. These fathers knew their source of life.
You see, God is love (1 John 4:8), God is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in mercy (Psalm 103:8). It’s so important that through the scriptures and through experience fathers know this about God, for children need to see the qualities of God in their fathers, they need to see a reflection of the Heavenly Father in their earthly fathers.
The Apostle Paul says in Ephesians 5:1-2, “Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us...” In general, people are called to be imitators of God and to walk in love, but I see this scripture directed toward fathers in a major way, especially as we approach Father’s Day. Fathers, this is certainly no simple task. However, it is a worthy and honorable task. Becoming an imitator of God toward your children is one of the most worthwhile tasks into which you can place your heart.
Children need to see the divine love of God in you, whether you have a daughter or a son. Children need to see the patience of God in you, although without God’s help, this is impossible. In Colossians 3:21, using the Amplified Bible, Classic Edition, the Bible tells us, “Fathers, do not provoke or irritate or fret your children [do not be hard on them or harass them], lest they become discouraged and sullen and morose and feel inferior and frustrated. [Do not break their spirit.]”
Jesus Christ, God in flesh says in Matthew 11:29, “Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart...” To be an imitator of God means being gentle with your children. Being gentle will keep your children from becoming discouraged. This certainly does not mean being a pushover parent without any rules or discipline. This certainly does not mean letting the child run the house or compromising your morals and beliefs. This means, your default setting as a father ought to be one of love, patience and mercy.
In Matthew 6:26 Jesus says, “Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?”
As God provides food for the birds, one undertaking many fathers are good at is providing for their children’s physiological needs, like putting food on their plates and clothes on their back. This is something that many fathers do well.
However, we ought not be misled into thinking that this kind of provision is going to complete your fatherly duties. Jesus says in the preceding verse, “Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?” Fathers, your children have many needs, needs much more complex than food and clothing; they need to feel deeply cherished. They need to feel protected from the darkness and despair of this world. They need to have their identity in God reinforced. They need to know that they have your approval and that you believe in them. They need you to point them toward Jesus.
For those of you who may be looking to improve as a dad, a sure way to do this is to have a deeper relationship with God and Father’s Day is a perfect day to start the process.
Thank you for all that you do and all that you will do for your children.
