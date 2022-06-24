It’s graduation weekend for most area high schools.
It’s a time of big changes for graduates and for their families. Everything is about to be different.
Graduation time often brings nostalgia for those of us who passed that milestone long ago, and who saw our own kids through it less long ago.
I always envy the young people who are taking that step. They have so much life ahead of them. They have the youth, the vigor, the passion and, hopefully, the tools to take it on.
Some think they have it all figured out, and maybe they do. They’ve chosen a career track and worked toward getting into the college or training program they need to embark on a path they figured out earlier in life than most people do.
Others are less certain, and this is a key time in figuring out who they’re going to be.
Up until now, they’ve lived under the constraints of parents — loving, supportive constraints, hopefully — but the time is here when more of their own judgment will come into play. They’ll make more of their own decisions and they’ll live with the consequences.
Careers, relationships, hobbies — much of that will take shape in the lives of these young people during the next few years.
And one of the joys and frustrations of life is that we simply do not know what’s coming.
Some may find career tracks they once favored to be disappointing, and decide to try something else. Exposure to new things, new places, new people and new ideas may open eyes and doors to possibilities that had not occurred to them before.
An inspirational speaker, a new-found passion or a love interest may change everything again.
And that’s fine. It’s great, in fact. and it’s going to continue throughout life. If we keep our minds open to new ideas, allow ourselves to get a little uncomfortable from time to time, we can learn much. We can experience much and live richer lives because of it.
It’s true that life brings demands that are not always exciting. We need food to eat and places to live. We need to build support systems for ourselves and those we love. Bills for those things need to be paid. The work to meet that need may not be fulfilling. If we become parents, there’s a whole other set of demands and responsibilities, but they are demands and responsibilities we are happy to take on. The payback on that work is incredible.
But so much of life can be better than its least enjoyable parts. Relationships with friends and family can bring joy. Service to others can be fulfilling. There are people out there working to make our communities and our world a better place. We can enjoy the results of their labors or even join them.
So much to look forward to!
I hope in the midst of the excitement of stepping out on their own, graduates will spare a thought for their parents. Everything is about to change for them, too.
For about 18 years, you have been at the center of their lives. There’s going to be an empty spot for them when you move into a dorm room or your first apartment. They’re transitioning from being able to guide you the way they think best to not being able to do much except hope you’ll take their advice.
They might have a little trouble letting go. Try to let them down gently. Together, you’ll figure it out.
I’ll close by cribbing some of the best commencement speech words ever written, from Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” If you haven’t read the book, I urge you to:
”Congratulations!
Today is your day.
You’re off to Great Places!
You’re off and away!
You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself
any direction you choose.
You’re on your own. and you know what you know.
And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go.”
Good luck graduates. A lot of us are eagerly watching to see what you’ll do. We’re rooting for you!
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. Contact him at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
