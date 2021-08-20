This weekend, the SUNY Oneonta campus and local community are bustling with the usual back-to-school activity as new and returning SUNY Oneonta students move into their residence halls and apartments in preparation for the start of a new school year on Monday. It is understandable that, during this time of increasing local transmission of the delta variant, concerns exist about the students’ arrival. For this reason, it is important that we share information about the steps we have taken, together, to ensure that we will get through this next phase of the COVID pandemic safely.
The college’s fall 2021 opening plan is strong, putting the safety of the campus and the Oneonta community front and center, while providing the chance to return to some of the things students, employees and community members have missed over the past year and a half.
SUNY Oneonta students are excited to be back and are doing their part to safely return to the campus and community they love. We are pleased to share that as of Aug. 19, 87 percent of new and returning students, both those who live on campus and those living in the community, are either fully vaccinated or in the process of getting their second shot. And 76 percent of returning students are fully vaccinated. This is great news; the vaccination rate among SUNY Oneonta students is much higher than the rates at the state and county level. We are pleased to see that SUNY Oneonta students are demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding their health and the health of those around them.
Recognizing that regular COVID testing is crucial to the safe return of students, the college has required all students who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to submit a negative test before their arrival in Oneonta. These students will participate in weekly surveillance testing throughout the semester. We will also require that unvaccinated faculty and staff be tested weekly. Employees and students who are fully vaccinated will be asked to test regularly as well.
It is anticipated that the FDA will soon approve one of the three vaccines that are under emergency authorization in the United States.
When this happens, all students who live on campus, attend in-person classes, or use campus facilities will have 30 days to get vaccinated. To make it as easy and convenient as possible, we have partnered with the Otsego County Department of Health to offer vaccination clinics on campus on a regular basis beginning Aug. 25.
We also recognize that masks are a key prevention tool. The college requires that everyone on campus, vaccinated or not, wear a mask in all indoor spaces. The college’s mask policy and other safety requirements will be routinely evaluated by the college’s COVID Response Strategic Team, in close collaboration with city and public health officials against the changing backdrop of the pandemic.
In addition, we have learned that the greatest risk of transmission of the virus takes place during off-campus activities. For this reason, the college will work in partnership with the city to communicate a consistent message regarding appropriate activities and what it means to be part of a larger community in the time of COVID.
One of our greatest collaborative efforts to keep our community safe is the COVID-19/Public Health Reporting Group. This group includes participants from the city of Oneonta, Bassett Healthcare, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College. Meeting bi-weekly, the group shares important information and discusses any trends that may need attention.
In addition, existing agreements between SUNY Oneonta and the city of Oneonta Police Department, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department and the Oneonta Fire Department will allow the college’s University Police to assist on calls within the city when needed. We will continue to remind and require students to abide by SUNY Oneonta’s Student Code of Conduct, which includes COVID safety mandates.
Planning during the pandemic has been an intricate and collaborative process. The campus learned some hard lessons last fall, but we are building on a successful spring semester that was the result of SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig’s strong leadership. He has done an expert job in facilitating the collaboration that has guided us to this point and for that we thank him. It’s now our responsibility as mayor and incoming president to put that same care and attention toward ensuring the safety of the Oneonta community.
We look forward to a strong partnership now and in the future.
Dr. Alberto José Cardelle is the incoming president of SUNY Oneonta and Gary Herzig is mayor of Oneonta.
