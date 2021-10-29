Guest Commentary: A salute to Colin Powell

In the coming days, weeks and maybe during future months, commentaries will be written about Colin Powell. Most opinions will center on Powell’s career as a military leader and politician.
There will be select others, however, who will remember the statesman as a symbol of humanity throughout the world. These select ones will focus the legacy of the general on his words and actions that were useful at the local level for uplifting the commoner. The general will be remembered for his words:
“Don’t just show kindness in passing or to be courteous. Show it in-depth, show it with passion, and expect nothing in return. Kindness is not just about being nice; it’s about recognizing another human being who deserves care and respect.”
Powell was appreciative of the Jamaican heritage that his parents taught him. It is no surprise that within hours of the announcement of his death, the media shared the sadness expressed by Jamaicans throughout the diaspora. In Harlem and the South Bronx, where Powell was raised, school children joined in remembrance of their hero, along with the City College of New York (Powell’s alma mater) and other sites throughout the region that the general called home.
It is not a surprise that African American heritage groups joined in honoring this career military man who publicly acknowledged the sacrifices and commitment of African American soldiers, who in the past laid the groundwork for his evolution.
The general did not limit his admiration of fallen heroes to just words. During his term as the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Oct. 1, 1989, to Sept. 30, 1993), Gen. Powell established in 1990 the Congressional Black Caucus Veterans’ Braintrust Award to recognize outstanding national and community commitment to black veterans.
Further, his knowledge of the history of the Buffalo Soldiers led him to diligently initiate the work leading to the erection of a monument in 1992 honoring the heroic black soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments of the U.S. Army.
Fast forward to the year 2000, the year before Gen. Powell became United States secretary of state (2001 to 2005). He sent a membership donation supporting the upstart of the United States Colored Troops Institute for Local History and Family Research at Hartwick College.
The new membership organization, which was started in 1998 at meetings at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, was led by me, the founding president. In a curious series of circumstances, the USCTI quickly became known as the “scholarly arm” for the study of Black soldiers and their white officers of the Civil War.
By 2002, the USCTI was being publicized by military organizations, including a feature story in Stars and Stripes Accent. The following year, I and the USCTI were honored as recipients of the Congressional Black Caucus Veterans’ Braintrust Award (as established by General Powell in 1990).
All of this is to say, that Gen. Colin Powell was a role model worthy of emulating as a proud man of African descent born in the United States, who appreciated his Jamaican heritage, and as a member of the African American community. He was a proud citizen of the United States in multiple dimensions.
General Powell, I salute you!
Matthews is former associate dean and director of the Office of Intercultural Affairs at Hartwick College, founding president of the USCT Institute and a member of the board of directors of the SUNY Oneonta Foundation.
