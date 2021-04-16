Protecting Mother Earth will require us to examine how much energy we use and how we generate that energy. But we must learn more about power, storage, transmission and our grid to understand what’s involved.
Recent headlines in the New York Times acknowledge that Indian Point’s carbon-free nuclear power will not be replaced by LED bulbs in Rochester or a solar farm in Binghamton. Big new gas plants, and metro-area plants running more than before, will replace the lost energy. Adding tens of millions additional tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere is a counter-intuitive approach to building the carbon-free electric grid required by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Media also covered opposition to the siting of solar farms. Recently enacted Article 10 gives the state Energy Research and Development Authority the right to site and approve large solar installations. A solar farm does not grow food but it may displace vegetable farmers unable to compete with the lease offered by industry. Solar farms get state subsidies and tax breaks. But even environmentalists may object to massive solar buildout because it will not achieve the energy objectives in state law.
A generating facility with a megawatt of capacity might provide electricity for 500 homes. It takes four acres of solar panels to produce that megawatt. In New York, the capacity factor for solar — that is, average generation — is 14%. There is no production at night, and less productive on rainy days and in the winter. Suddenly, that four acres is generating electricity for just 75 homes. Still, we would need to put in transmission sufficient to handle the full megawatt for periods when the system generated at capacity.
Our energy needs will grow with beneficial electrification. The Independent System Operator, NYISO, manages the state grid. Based on NYISO projections — which do assume current hydro is in place and that proposed offshore wind gets built — we’ll need an additional 150,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of carbon-free electricity in 2040. If we shut down gas plants as required by CLCPA, and foolishly close nuclear plants, too, but insist on pursuing a “100% renewable” plan, we might need 120,000 megawatts of solar panels covering an area the size of Delaware County to power the state. On sunny days, panels might produce eight hours’ worth of energy at capacity — 960 GWh. But we’ll only use a small portion, saving the rest. Remember, we must overbuild our system by a factor of seven so we can store energy for when there is no sun. Will this scheme work?
Without sufficient storage, the cost of our gargantuan system and much of its energy generation will be wasted. For reference, the biggest battery in the world is the as-yet-unbuilt Ravenswood 2.5 GWh lithium-ion array. For our million-acre solar farm to provide electricity through winter, we’ll need scores of batteries, each hundreds of times larger than that proposed Ravenswood. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory predicts a 2040 low-end cost for battery storage of over $100 per kilowatt hour. But it wouldn’t matter if storage was a fraction of that, because each of our gigantic batteries will cost many billions of dollars.
Clearly, batteries won’t work. For reliability, then, the grid operator would want 25 MW of gas turbines for every 25 MW solar farm. (As an aside, note that the numbers and cost for wind generation and pumped storage suggest those wouldn’t be more feasible than solar and lithium-ion.) But if the public rejects solar and wind, we may be left with gas. Perhaps that’s the state’s plan, after all.
Our thought experiment with solar and storage tells us that intermittent resources will not be able to replace baseload and dispatchable power. Nuclear provides “firm” baseload power and NYISO says we will need more of it in the future. Nuclear is energy dense and consequently requires little real estate. Sixteen ounces of uranium contain the same energy as three million pounds of coal. Nuclear’s extraction and waste streams are tiny compared to other energy generation. Both Dr. James Hansen at Columbia and researchers at Oxford say nuclear is as safe as renewables. Nuclear reactors currently provide half of our carbon-free energy and almost a third of total state electricity. Six or eight new reactors on modest acreage could solve our energy conundrum. Maybe the state is not looking for a solution.
“Cries for a new green movement are hollow political rhetoric if not combined with aggressive goals and a realistic plan on how to achieve them … Even in today’s chaos of political pandering and hyperbole there are still facts, data and evidence …” Governor Cuomo nailed it with this statement in 2019, but maybe he should have taped it to his forehead as a reminder.
State policy has come untethered from reality and is in blithe pursuit of a plan too absurd even for a B-rated sci-fi flick.
We are at the end of our Earth Day conversation. Isn’t there some positive action we might take? Plant a dozen trees. Forgo travel. Start a garden. Every day, use less energy. But to ensure the survival of a livable planet we must also educate ourselves and engage in the policy decisions that could jeopardize our children’s future.
Dennis Higgins lives in Otego.
