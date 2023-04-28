As spring progresses, the return of migrating birds brings pleasure to enthusiast and casual observer alike. Locals are already seeing robins and blackbirds, and the progression will build through April and May as the tropical arrivals — orioles, tanagers, warblers and more — decorate the trees and give voice to their songs.
More than 200 species of birds traverse our region at some time of the year with spring and fall migration providing the biggest variety and numbers. But this apparent abundance is misleading. Research in Science magazine indicates North America has lost 3 billion nesting birds since 1970 — one of every four birds — and the decline continues. The eastern U.S. is one of the areas showing the highest losses
Reasons for this negative trend include loss of habitat, climate change and food supply. The latter is connected to the parallel drop in insects — critical for migrating and nesting birds. This, in turn, results from widespread pesticide use — particularly neonicotinoid — or “neonic” — chemicals. Neonics are used on crops and on lawns, gardens and golf courses. The neurotoxic pesticides have been linked to losses of pollinating insects. There is a growing body of research indicating the chemicals also affect human health.
Last summer, the Environmental Protection Agency released a report finding that these pesticides likely adversely impact a majority of America’s endangered species. Their use is widespread — neonics are now the single-most popular insecticide class in the United States. So the breadth of their consequences is no surprise.
Neonics work by attacking the nervous system of insects, causing uncontrollable shaking and twitching followed by paralysis, then death. They are effective — some of the most deadly pesticides ever created. However, they kill indiscriminately, exterminating not only targeted insects but countless other beneficial invertebrates and other wildlife. In fact, according to National Geographic, since their introduction, neonics have made U.S. agriculture nearly 50 times more harmful to insect life.
Neonics are systemic pesticides, meaning they are taken up by plants as they grow. That makes the plant itself — its nectar, pollen, leaves, stems, and fruit — toxic. More than 90% of the chemical enters the soil, where it remains active for years.
The broad use, longevity and sweeping impacts of neonics have brought about vast ecosystem contamination. The decline of honey bees and monarch butterflies from neonics has been well-publicized. Birds are poisoned by ingesting pesticide coated seeds, and by the overall loss of insects they depend on for food.
Just as bald eagles, peregrine falcons, brown pelicans and other endangered species have recovered following the banning of the pesticide DDT, so can today’s declining birds be helped by halting the use of neonics. Pending legislation in Albany, dubbed ‘The Birds and Bees Protection Act’ would prohibit agricultural use of corn, soybean and wheat seeds coated with neonics, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. This provides time for users to switch to available alternatives. The use of some neonics on turf or ornamental plantings would take effect immediately. Others would be banned as of July 1, 2025.
This bill has passed the Assembly, but is held up in the Senate. Unfortunately, none of our local representatives are sponsors of the legislation. In particular, Sen. Peter Oberacker, who voted against the bill in the last session, could help move it toward passage.
The joy of spring birds is one of the simple pleasures of life that could be lost for us and future generations. Positive action is needed to ensure this does not happen.
