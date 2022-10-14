One of my besties — a Florida attorney with whom I’ve been friends for more than 35 years — urged me to examine closely the tactics of a fascist leader. So often we ascribe “fascism” to leaders such as Mussolini or Hitler, but when we look closely at their playbooks it is easy to recognize the tactics employed by our past President Donald Trump. Rick Steves’ “Story of Fascism” clearly illuminates the tactics of such leaders.
Fascists take advantage of “crowd mentality” or “mass politics.” Those leaders frame their message around a myth, promising that they alone can make the country or nation “great again,” using propaganda to bombard the public, lying through press and media, and specializing in divisiveness and the threat of “The Other” (immigrants, Black and brown people, homosexuals, socialists, liberals and even women!). What is the evidence for claiming the presidential election was stolen? How reliable is the source? The source really matters. Under the Principle of Falsification, one can’t ever prove a theory is correct, but can disprove it. We must have the ability to discern the agenda — whether conservative or liberal.
Fascism is right-wing by nature, promoting “Us vs. Them” mentality and urban/rural divide, with the threat that “The Other” will take over the country and are coming after our schools and our children. (Read “The Politics of Us and Them,” by Jason Stanley.) They promote a “victim mentality,” with a promise of “law and order” to define who is legitimate and who is not. They blacklist authors, engage in book-banning and literary purification. Education and critical thinking pose a threat to any fascist leader. and as has been said about book-banning and book-burning, once you’re burning books you will soon be burning people! Fascist leaders will work to stamp out “The Others,” except for those who may prove to be useful to them in the future.
As many of us have found, it is futile to try to connect with or sway a mind influenced by the fascist’s propaganda. Fascism employs what can be called “herd psychology,” the mentality of those bound together by the tendency of people to conform to the group to which they belong. Fascist leaders are champions of the oppressed, knowing how to take advantage of fear. It is easy for populism to come into play when the people have a fear of losing something, and the fascist leader, even one who is inexperienced or undereducated, may capitalize on fear to lead a society astray and whip his followers into a frenzy — somewhat akin to mass hypnosis. Their followers are eager to overthrow the government and march on the capitol — as happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Mussolini promised a “Great Italy” and believed himself to be a man of genius. Sound familiar? Hitler followed Mussolini’s playbook and repeated his lies incessantly, with promises that played to the emotions of his base.
Fascist leaders understand the propaganda effect of big rallies — as Hitler had said, “Turning the little man into part of a great dragon.” Our fascist leader’s use of mass media — radio, television, press and social media — is central to the preservation of his “myth” of a stolen election. It was not too long ago that I myself was censored by Facebook for daring to inquire about the political affiliations of the handful of corporations that reportedly control our mainstream media outlets.
Democracy is fragile. I urge you to defend it at all costs and maintain critical independent thinking. We must not follow leaders who seize unconstitutional power by unlawful means into the abyss.
Maureen Dill lives in Morris.
