Rural upstate New York should be on high alert. Government leaders in Albany have us in their crosshairs.
It is bad enough that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s last budget included “section 94-c.” As communities across the state are discovering, the accelerated siting law bypasses local home rule and emasculates prudent environmental review under SEQRA, enabling companies to replace our farms and forests with giant solar and wind projects. However, recently proposed legislation puts the Albany program of “industrial energy sprawl” on steroids.
Boosted by legislators who mistakenly think plastering upstate New York with glass, copper, and steel can meet downstate energy needs, the Build Public Renewables Act would essentially hijack the New York Power Authority. The act would require NYPA to face off with private developers in a race to build gigantic solar and wind farms as fast as possible — cost, rural communities, and the environment be damned.
It is critical to examine the ramifications. NYPA’s generating facilities are tax-exempt. So, in addition to eviscerating large swaths of field and forest and devastating upstate townships, the bill would wipe out the local tax revenues that upstate communities currently receive. Private-sector energy producers currently pay more than $1.5 billion in property taxes annually. However, counties, towns and municipalities forced to host solar and wind projects built by NYPA under BPRA would not get a dime.
Statute currently requires that NYPA engage in a competitive procurement process for new energy supplies. In fact, the legislative intent of the 2019 budget constrained NYPA from building or owning any new generation. Yet, in a crusade to socialize energy production, BPRA unravels NYPA’s currently sound operating principles.
If BPRA becomes law, giant new industrial solar and wind installations would be funded with state bonds, meaning that NYPA customers and tax-payers — not renewable energy companies — would bear the risks and increased cost of those projects. Who are NYPA customers? The New York City Housing Authority, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, municipalities and school districts, as well as large and small businesses and non-profit organizations like universities and hospitals which rely on NYPA’s currently favorable energy rates. Moreover, NYPA would be unable to benefit from federal financial incentives available to renewable energy companies — thereby increasing the fiscal burden on those institutions and all New York citizens.
The state should think twice before putting all — or nearly all — its eggs in a basket of panels and turbines. As voiced by thousands of union workers concerned about the state’s climate plan, installing products made in China will not produce the skilled, high-wage jobs New Yorkers need. A review of proposed projects shows that a single permanent full-time job might be generated for each thousand acres bulldozed for a wind or solar farm. But even if installing panels produced by forced Uyghur labor were desirable, NYPA cannot move faster than the private sector. It must go through the very same siting and installation process. and not having built a power plant in 15 years, NYPA is rather rusty.
But aside from the massive governmental overreach, the widespread economic and environmental harm the bill would bring, BPRA is rooted in a misguided belief that the world’s energy problems can be fixed with massive renewable buildout. As pointed out by renowned climate scientist James Hansen, no matter how fast the state rubber stamps solar and wind projects, it will solve neither our energy nor our climate woes. According to the New York Independent System Operator, almost half of all the electricity generated within our state in 2021 came from carbon-free sources. But only 6% came from solar and wind. The vast majority was from baseload hydropower and carbon-free nuclear energy.
Solar and wind can certainly help decarbonize, but as they make up a greater percentage of the energy portfolio, the complexity and costs of integrating them into the grid — storage, transmission, backup generation, and curtailment — become formidable barriers. We have seen this already in California’s and Germany’s failed efforts to decarbonize: They have only managed to increase their reliance on fossil fuels. Whether it is France with nuclear power, Norway with hydropower, or Ontario with both, the places that have successfully decarbonized their grids did not rely on massive amounts of intermittent, underperforming resources that operate at the whim of the weather. While a very few locations — like Iceland — have substantial volcanic geothermal energy, larger economies decarbonized with “firm” generators capable of producing reliable electricity whenever needed: nuclear power and hydropower.
Frankly, the same is true when we read New York as a tale of two grids. Reflected in NYISO’s 2021 data, the vast majority of upstate electricity generation came from hydropower (41%) and nuclear (44%). That’s in stark contrast to downstate, where, after Indian Point’s closure, fossil fuels now produce 90% of the electricity.
Yet, based on a rationale crafted from slogans rather than science, the BPRA would require every government building in New York City, Binghamton, Syracuse, Buffalo or anywhere else in the state to receive all of its electricity from “100% renewable” sources. Municipalities downstate would be required to buy electricity from renewables that don’t — and may never — exist. and upstate, along Lake Ontario, village, town and city offices would be prohibited from using carbon-free electricity from nuclear power plants located next door.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act itself acknowledges the value of a diverse energy portfolio. Notably, the CLCPA calls for 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040 — not 100% “renewable” electricity. Threatening reliability, the BPRA prevents NYPA from owning or operating any non-renewable generators, or even planning transmission facilities that could carry electricity from non-renewable sources.
Despite what the authors of the BPRA might believe, regulations can’t outflank the laws of physics. But misguided, poorly-crafted legislation can certainly waste public money, trample communities, endanger our future with an unreliable grid and hinder effective action on climate change. The state assembly will be accepting comments on the Build Public Renewable Act on July 28. The link for information on public commenting is here: https://tinyurl.com/u78srbtu
Every county, city, village and town officer in New York should line up to say “no” to this extremist bill.
Dennis Higgins lives in Otego.
