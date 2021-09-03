Guest Commentary: Calculating the costs of the Afghanistan War

Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via APIn this image made through a night vision scope and provided by the U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, prepares to board a C-17 cargo plane Monday, Aug. 30, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan.