Guest Commentary: CFOC a force for good

The Community Foundation of Otsego County is in its third year of operation. That is a bit of hyperbole as 2019 was only half a year and found us organizing permits and setting up. 2020 was the pandemic year and we can’t justifiably say we had a full year to accomplish our primary mission. Now we are in 2021, vaccination cards in hand, and working during what we hope is our first “normal” year.
We will award funds to help accomplish our mission of improving the quality of life for all who call Otsego County home. To live by our values, we are also taking direction from the community we serve. The 2021 award round achieves both.
The pandemic prevented us from holding public meetings and group discussions to listen to the ideas of the community, but we did conduct an online survey.
The survey was successful. Almost 300 thoughtful respondents participated. Hundreds of good ideas were shared. So many that we had difficulty sorting out those that attracted the most interest. We asked Simon Purdy, assistant professor at SUNY Delhi, to analyze the data. He did a great job and reported back that in 2021 our community wants us to focus on basic human needs, specifically food insecurity, affordable housing and economic development. Other areas were important but not in the top tier, including mental health, public transportation, quality child care, substance abuse, the arts, women’s issues, revitalizing downtowns and a few others.
We compared these priorities to census data and government reports to match facts with desires. The data had been recently updated by Opportunities for Otsego and we took advantage of their report. The survey results were confirmed by the data.
Our board has approved $200,000 for the 2021 awards. (More on that later.) With these funds, we knew that we could not hope to fully cure food insufficiency, inadequate housing or any of the other key issues. We narrowed our focus to encouraging the building of capacity to address new aspects of these long-standing problems. We asked how can the service sector, and specifically the nonprofit part of that sector, improve its delivery system to address these problems? What kinds of experimental programs could be tried to open new avenues to problem solving? How could service providers learn from their COVID experiences to adjust their own activities to be more efficient, reach further and provide better programs?
We are now accepting 2021 award applications to meet these challenges. Our website is revised to share background reports and other information applicants will find useful. We created a new application form that is even easier to use than the one we created last year for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund. (More on that later, too.)
One value we are keen on reinforcing is attending to social justice in all we do. We start with simply being sensitive to the social justice impact of our actions and behavior. We are extending this sensitivity to our applicants by asking them to interpret their program funding requests along the perspectives of social justice values. This simple request should help all of us become more sensitive to this important community issue.
How did we do with the COVID-19 Fund? We disbursed almost $200,000 to a wide variety of initiatives, 27 in all. They ranged from helping 18 food pantries to supplying working capital for more than 100 small businesses. We helped deep clean the YMCA building and funded the purchase of produce from local farmers that was donated to food pantries. We helped encourage people to get vaccinated, including more than 170 senior citizens who had problems with the state sign-up system.
There remains about $20,000 yet to disburse from the COVID-19 Fund. If you are a nonprofit working in this area, please see the revised instructions at our website. We want to encourage programs that reach out to remaining members of our community who have expressed doubts or reluctance to get vaccinated. Funds are available for that and other related purposes.
And lastly, where did we get the second $200,000 for more awards? We created a Founders Campaign to get us started. Everyone is invited to join us and become a founder. Our goal is to raise enough money to sustain our operation for five years. Our target is $2 million, most of which will be used for awards during the next five years, including the 2021 awards. We have raised just over $1.8 million so far. If you want to join us and support this new enterprise please become a founder. Details can be found on our website, cfotsego.org.
Together, in partnership with local nonprofits, we can improve the quality of life for all in Otsego County.
Harry Levine is president of the Community Foundation of Otsego County.
