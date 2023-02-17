I read Rick Brockway’s “Outdoors” column dated Feb. 1 and had to respond. Climate change is a global event that is occurring at a breathtaking pace, and columns such as that one are destructive.
I have spent the past 30 years educating youth and adults about our environment and in the past decade have taken courses on climatology. I have taken courses from Penn state, University of Hawaii and University of Alaska-Fairbanks with the aid of NOAA; the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. I am a NOAA climate steward. I have attended presentations on climate change at the White House by special invitation.
I have listened, learned and taught the facts that I have learned. I am also a grandparent who is scared to death about what is to become of our loved ones if we do not make the right choices now.
Cognitive dissonance is one term climate change deniers really need to learn. It’s when one does not believe facts and continues doing what they are happy doing. Some feel this will never affect them or say, “I will be dead so what do I care?”
The effects of climate change are evidenced by storm surges impacting coastal cities. Larger hurricanes are impacting Florida and the Caribbean. This year, one system traveled all the way to northern Canada causing tremendous damage, unheard of a century ago.
Brockway says he is a conservative. Why would he not want to conserve? Next time, he should include all the mass extinctions taking place. As a conservative, please check with Republican farmers in Idaho on their thoughts and they will tell you that they know climate change is caused by humans and has changed the way they farm. They experience increased fires and now have started their own farm fire departments.
By the way this is not a belief system. It is happening. Colder places will get colder, warmer places will get warmer.
Please look into all the deaths in southeast Asia this past year from heat, especially when at night, temps stayed high. We rarely hear about the suffering from climate change taking place in other parts of the world.
Why are native people in Alaska moving villages from shorelines, or island nations in the Pacific sinking into the sea?
Do you argue this is normal? It is not, guess who discovered this — the U.S. Air force, testing heat-seeking air-to-air missiles in the 1960’s. Guess who wants to deny — big oil and coal.
Brockway brought up ice cores in his column. Yes, Earth has been hot and cold, but carbon dioxide levels were between 180 and 280, not over 400 as current ice core data shows. The ice cores show the carbon dioxide began increasing at the time of the Industrial Revolution and have skyrocketed ever since.
Brockway stated the winter temps were 30 degrees below zero when he was a child in New York. Average temps have been increasing and I have a hard time remembering tornado warnings as a child. This is happening at an exponential rate and it is not a normal.
We need to be hardening our infrastructure as storm intensity will not decrease any time soon. Please take the initiative to push NYSEG to improve its delivery system. We have experienced increased power outages, this year alone we had no power in the spring for several days. State Sen. Jim Seward made this one of his priorities when he was in office. Preparedness needs to be a priority.
Years ago, cities lacked indoor plumbing. Residents simply poured their waste out windows into the streets. After great debate and cost, indoor plumbing was introduced and an unknown benefit was the incredible decrease in water borne diseases and an increase in productivity, a tremendous return on investment resulted.
Economists predict that even though it will require a significant cost to transition from fossil fuels, we will see an increase in GDP that will be at least three-to-four percent greater than the initial investment.
Scientists have overwhelmingly proven, with vast data, that this world is changing and those scientists really know their stuff despite being belittled in Brockway’s column. There are a few “scientists” who say climate change is a hoax, however they are owned by big oil.
Brockway loves the outdoors. He should not misinform fellow outdoorsmen who love nature. He should be a conservative and conserve. Ecosystems around the planet are threatened, especially ocean systems. The Arctic and Antarctic serve as air conditioners of the planet and, as ice sheets melt, ocean currents will change and not for the better. Brockway should get on the right side of history and inform, not misinform.
