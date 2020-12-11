Since my arrival to campus in mid-October, I’ve seen faculty, staff and students working nonstop to set in motion the collaborations and planning that will prepare SUNY Oneonta for a successful spring 2021 reopening. Throughout my many conversations with members of the campus community, local elected officials and civic and business leaders, one sentiment rings clear: a desire to keep moving in the direction of normal.
By continuing to work together, we will achieve this goal.
With the promise of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, and a shared commitment to making the spring semester a success, I see hope and optimism taking root on our campus and across the greater Oneonta community.
SUNY Oneonta’s plan for the spring is strong, much stronger than the plan we had last fall. Among those who’ve registered support are Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, Otsego County Director of Public Health Heidi Bond and Otsego County Rep. Clark Oliver. Local public health officials affirm our increased commitment to testing students — both before and throughout the semester. Bringing students who live off campus on board with prevention efforts is the charge of a newly created vice-president-level position, which Dr. Franklin Chambers, a seasoned member of our administrative team, has filled. These are all critical pieces of what will be our comprehensive and collective fight against COVID-19.
We are armed now, too, with more knowledge, resources and experience. Through our partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical Center, we offer the pooled saliva test that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ranks as the most accurate for detecting the virus in its earliest stages. Regular pool testing and wastewater surveillance, reduced density in campus housing and workplaces, stronger prevention programs, and significant penalties for students who do not comply with safety policies are all part of our draft plan.
At the heart of this effort is participation from all stakeholders. Alumni working in the educational field have shared advice on best practices. Parents have come forward as partners and advocates. Community leaders have offered constructive criticism. In my president’s office hours, and at larger events such as the Inter-Greek Council risk management meeting I attended recently, our students have impressed me with their suggestions and their eagerness to be part of the solution.
Faculty have volunteered to offer 20 percent of our spring courses in a traditional setting, with masks, cleaning protocols and social distancing. In many cases, they’ll be teaching in dual modalities, to simultaneously serve students who want to learn in person and those who would rather take classes online — because we know that our students need and want both options. And, most of all we want them to reach their academic goals.
From the unsung heroes on our facilities staff who have adapted to extra cleaning protocols, to the athletics employees who help run our weekly COVID testing program, we are all working toward one goal: a safe spring reopening leading to the gradual return to a full residential campus environment, more closely resembling the way things were before this pandemic.
In my meetings and phone calls, at our COVID Response Team town hall sessions, and during discussions with the college senate, Oneonta city council and the county board, I’ve heard many constructive ideas for how we can move forward as a community. Criticism also is helpful, allowing us to thoroughly scrutinize issues and ultimately strengthen our draft plan. For example, in response to concern that testing students bi-weekly, as required by SUNY, wasn’t often enough, we doubled down and now will test students weekly throughout the spring semester.
Our plan, presented on the SUNY Oneonta website, is specific, thorough and adaptable because one thing we’ve learned is that we need to be ready to pivot. We expect that feedback from SUNY also will guide further refinement. As SUNY will receive plans from 64 campuses, there is a growing reservoir of best practices that will strengthen all of the campuses’ plans in the weeks ahead.
It’s important to remember that our plan is and will continue to be fluid. The work of planning itself has incredible value in helping us prepare for a safe reopening. We continue to shape operational and contingency plans and to evaluate COVID conditions locally, regionally and nationally so that we can respond to the changing environment.
SUNY Oneonta’s spring 2021 plan is the product of a strong, caring community — extending far beyond campus — rallying around our college. As a newcomer, I couldn’t hope for higher levels of productive engagement. I am grateful for your shared commitment. Working hard, side by side, is the formula for success in the spring.
Dennis Craig is acting president at SUNY Oneonta.
