Now that I’ve concluded my first academic year at SUNY Oneonta, I have much to reflect on and celebrate. Looking back at the challenges the college faced, it is clear that our partnerships with the Oneonta community greatly contributed to a successful year.
My first priority when I arrived on campus in September 2021 was to navigate the ongoing challenges of living through a pandemic and complete the academic year safely and with minimal disruption to in-person living and learning. I’m proud to say we accomplished this, and our success is due, in large part, to our strong community partnerships.
The college worked hard to establish clear and stringent guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID -19 while also safely resuming in-person classes and activities. In the early part of this year, we were able to shift our strategy from a reactive, response model to a proactive plan for long-term COVID management. Throughout the year, college employees had regular meetings with city, town and county officials and local public health leaders to discuss the status of COVID not only on our campus, but in the community. Through these strong relationships, we were able to collaborate to share resources such as masks and COVID tests, and the college also hosted a community testing site at our Emergency Services Building.
Our students were thrilled to be back in Oneonta with a full return to in-person classes and activities. For the first time since 2019, we were able to host public events such as the Mills Distinguished Lecture, Cornell Gladstone Hanlon Kaufmann Lecture, athletic competitions and theatre productions. Next, we are looking forward to welcoming many alumni and friends back to campus for our annual Alumni Weekend in June.
Prospective students and their families were back in full force to visit our college and city this year. It was exciting to see so many families back on campus for tours and Admissions events, and our enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 academic year look very strong. We are committed to remaining an excellent college choice for students in the region and beyond. To that end, we recently expanded our collaboration with Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica to create a seamless pathway, from associate’s degree to master’s, for area students interested in elementary education. This partnership will help us strengthen SUNY Oneonta’s long tradition of training excellent teachers to serve in our local schools and throughout New York state.
Another of my priorities during my first year was to strengthen the college’s relationship with the Oneonta community. I met dozens of community members at local events. I also hosted several meetings with local leaders throughout the year to learn more about our town, city and region and to discuss how the college can collaborate with local organizations on mutually beneficial projects and programs. These meetings were energizing, and I am excited to continue building partnerships that will help the college serve the region as an economic engine, educational resource, hub for art, music, athletic and theatre events, and trusted neighbor.
Our strong community partnerships helped us navigate a campus crisis this spring, when a major April snowstorm left thousands in the region — including the SUNY Oneonta campus — without power for two or more days. Emergency response agencies, the utility company and even local businesses rose to the occasion to help the college make sure that our resident students could safely remain on campus until the power was restored. From supplying cots and blankets for our emergency shelter to mobilizing high-capacity generators, the community came through for us at a critical point in the semester, and I am deeply grateful for this support.
As I prepare for my second year as SUNY Oneonta’s president, I’ve sought broad input on how the college should move forward from both community constituents and the entire campus community. This spring, I hosted several open dialogue sessions where students, faculty and staff had conversations about the challenges the college faces and our opportunities to work together to maintain strong student enrollments and create programs and activities that benefit our city and region. Our relationship with the community and opportunities to partner with local organizations was a recurring theme. As a result of these sessions, I developed an 18-month agenda titled “Regaining Momentum” to help guide our work going forward.
I am so grateful for the warm welcome my family has received since we moved to Oneonta in September, and I look forward to continuing to build relationships that will help Oneonta remain a vibrant place to live, learn, work and visit.
Alberto Cardelle is the president of SUNY Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.