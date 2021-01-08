In his recent column looking forward to 2021, Mayor Gary Herzig itemized the results of Oneonta’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative that will be realized in the coming year. I am excited about the possibilities and promises that will come from redesigning the Susquehanna River Interface. The Lofts on Dietz Street promise a synergistic experience with Oneonta’s residents and merchants. I am also looking forward to experiencing a smooth ride up West Street. Who could complain about a smooth new pavement? See below for the answer to that question. Seeing new facades and canopies gradually appear on Main Street is like seeing the first signs of green come out of the snow in the spring. And driving on Main Street will be a much more pleasant experience when the line of buses is removed from the Clinton Plaza block.
Mayor Herzig and Governor Cuomo deserve praise for providing the city with a foundation on which downtown can build a thriving commercial environment.
To achieve that level of success, downtown must become an ecosystem that turns its customers into fans, employees into evangelists, products into icons and Main Street into a citadel. The results that we will see in 2021 prop up our existing businesses and improve Main Street cosmetically, but do they recognize our competition? What unique buying proposition does the prospective customer of Oneonta Inc. perceive? To answer that question we must identify our customers and our competition.
Professionals seeking low-density cities are a growing residential customer base for municipalities all over New York and in nearby areas of our neighboring states. How can we reimagine downtown in such a way that these prospective residents will choose Oneonta over Peekskill or Cortland or any other SUNY city? What incentives can we offer that will encourage them to live in a city that is not served by passenger air and rail service and refuses to offer bonuses to remote professional relos? Already our residents drive to the Oakdale and Crossgate Malls for their Christmas shopping.
The drive up West Street is the predominant image that many parents take home after their first and in many cases only visit to our college campuses. Our future public works projects should consider redesign over reconstruction. We waste resources making Oneonta work like it did. Instead we should spend those resources designing Oneonta to function as it should. Otherwise, we will be back to spending $10 million on DRI 2.0 in ten years.
Another customer base is made up of locals who shop online. We can continue to beg and guilt regional residents to shop at local outlets. That brings to mind the image of the boy with his finger in the dike. Will our story have a happy ending? It can if we empower our local businesses to offer online sales to locals and consumers elsewhere who have access to the World Wide Web. Restoring the Main Street facades to the glories of fin de siecle bolsters the cachet of Historic Downtown Oneonta, and it allows our savvy merchants a quaint front behind which they can activate the most advanced technical retail operations.
There’s no question that the Lofts on Dietz Street will increase consumer traffic and sales on Main Street. But can we also use it to attract visitors? Consider that most tourists travel in their home state. Who in western New York will drive past the New York Wine and Culinary Center located on the northern shore of Canandaigua Lake to visit our Grain Innovation Center? Likewise, visitors from downstate will drive by the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park en route to Oneonta. Has anyone considered affiliating with the University of California at Davis and branding it the National Grain and Beverage Center or a university in Africa or Asia to make it a World Center?
Let us thank and praise Mayor Herzig and Governor Cuomo for making a good start on boosting Oneonta out of poverty, but, let us also acknowledge that while this plan is necessary, it is not sufficient.
Overbey is vice chair of the City of Oneonta Planning Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.