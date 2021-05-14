Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
Here in Oneonta, where a substantial number of college students live off campus, the city and college have worked nonstop since last fall to rally everyone around the universal goals of defeating COVID and ensuring the safety of our shared community. Engaging students, parents, neighbors, landlords, business owners and elected officials as allies has allowed us to begin moving forward from the pandemic.
We began in November by focusing in earnest on community relations. The vice president for external affairs position was created then to ensure open lines of communication between the college, off-campus students, their parents and the city of Oneonta. This role gives greater presence at a leadership level to the critical intersection between town and gown, which benefits everyone.
This semester, city and college officials united to mitigate COVID. The college’s testing center opened in January and has administered nearly 34,000 COVID tests to both on- and off-campus students. Such a tremendous preventive measure took an equally tremendous effort.
Oneonta’s health officer routinely joins both of us at the college’s COVID Strategic Group meetings. Municipal and institutional voices in conversations about testing, messaging, facilities and many other aspects of pandemic management guide actions that keep the city and campus aligned.
The University Police Department and the Oneonta Police Department implemented enhanced measures to keep safety at the forefront. Their increased visibility is a reminder that the college and surrounding community are working as one.
In March, SUNY Oneonta became a state-run vaccination site because of the shared commitment of political parties and stakeholders near and far. More than 30,000 people have received at least one COVID shot at the college. Both of us are proud to hasten the end of the pandemic that has caused so much suffering and emerge united as one Oneonta.
Pouring our energy into positive actions has changed the tone of the conversation about COVID. Ongoing outreach to students and their parents, peer encouragement and celebration of the behaviors that keep the health of our community top of mind have delivered the favorable results we’ve seen since January.
Relationships require sustained nurturance. This may be especially important in college towns, where students and residents often seem to inhabit overlapping worlds. But the benefits of replacing suspicion with good will are increasingly plain to see.
This spirit led to the development of this weekend’s Senior Sendoff, an outdoor dining and shopping event in appreciation of college graduates. Closing Main Street between Elm and Chestnut streets Saturday evening will give students and parents an opportunity to make fond, final memories of the City of the Hills.
With COVID’s grip on society finally loosening, the time also is right for reflection on the lessons learned this last year. Chief among these is the idea that community, compromise, listening, personal sacrifice for the greater good, and respecting and caring for one another will guide us in creating not only a new, but a better normal for our post-pandemic world.
Each of us has done our best to steer Oneonta through a difficult chapter that previously was unimaginable. We both hold sacred the responsibility and privilege to serve, and our wish is that the bond between the city and the college only grows stronger in the years to come.
Dennis Craig is acting president of SUNY Oneonta and Gary Herzig is mayor of the city of Oneonta.
