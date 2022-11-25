A recent column on The Daily Star opinion page pointed out the fact that the Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek’s ad hoc committee had nothing to show for its efforts at resolving the growing deer problem in the city of Oneonta. Likewise, council members have complained about a similar lack of progress on the part of the Housing Commission. Do these complaints address real or perceived problems? Members of both committees have asserted that they are making progress but that their efforts are not being recognized.
This raises the question: Why are the expectations of the city’s volunteer committee members at odds with the expectations of our residents as expressed in this newspaper?
Three possible answers come to mind.
One, the city has not clearly defined and widely broadcast the aims of the committees.
Two, leaders of the committees do not have a clear understanding of the difference between activity and results.
Three, the efforts are not organized properly to achieve their goals.
In both cases, the committees appear to have stated clearly defined goals in their meetings. But they don’t publish minutes in a timely manner, or sometimes not at all, leading the public and our representatives on Common Council to speculate as to their goals, plans and process. No wonder some residents question the quality of their performance.
Now, look at the output of the committee that is developing recommendations for controlling the deer problem. Most of their meetings have produced one or more documents. They are proceeding on the assumption that they are dealing with a long-term problem that requires a thoughtful, thoroughly researched recommendation. Many committee members are not merely showing up for meetings, they are generously putting in hours of effort between meetings. But again we we are faced with differing expectations. Consider a resident who plants a hundred tulip bulbs in the fall only to see a family of deer treat the newly opened flowers as the dessert course of their evening meal. They may be forgiven if they distrust a year-long process that produces a recommendation which is designed to be accepted, revised or rejected by a Common Council committee.
An understanding of group dynamics is the key to organizing effective efforts. Why did NASA decide to use three member crews on the moon missions? After studying group behaviors, NASA management came to the conclusion that any number other than three would be at odds with effectively and efficiently achieving the mission. One person could not do all the work. Two or four would waste time discussing methodology. With a three-member task group, one member would usually keep the group on task. Mayor Drnek has told us repeatedly that he wants broad inclusivity for the city’s decision making process, but observers might examine the structure of these two committees and reasonably conclude that the mayor has a penchant for large organizations. Should we model our tiny city’s efforts on the executive branch of the federal government or the more focused structure of a moon mission?
What alternative organizational approach might work? Consider former Mayor Dick Miller’s summit meetings early in the last decade. These meetings brought together everyone in the city who was interested in the problem in question. There’s your inclusivity. After a brief presentation of the problem designed to focus the attendees on possible solutions, the audience would be directed to breakout stations where each group would outline a process for resolving the problem. One of these summit meetings led to the Housing Visions project that, while it was not an overwhelming success, did improve housing options for more than 50 families.
The complaints directed at these committees are neither fair nor accurate as relates to the citizen volunteers who freely provide expertise and effort to their tasks. City Hall must communicate expectations, objectives, processes and outputs more effectively, and it should examine organizational structure critically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.