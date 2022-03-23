As Women’s History Month celebrations approach their end for 2022, please don’t forget those women who we know so little about, but nevertheless have a story waiting to be told, if we are able to find clues about them.
In Oneonta, a clue has materialized in the 1850 Census. In the household listing for the residence of Eliakim Reed Ford and his wife, Harriet Emmons Ford, appears the name of Fanny Durham, a 29-year-old Black woman. She was born in Maryland.
Five years later, Durham was no longer recorded as a part of the household. What happened to her? Was she a fugitive from slavery, who continued her journey northward toward Canada? Or, did she remain in Oneonta, but passed on before the 1855 Census?
What is known is that Mrs. Ford, a white, 46-year-old spouse of privilege, opened her home to a woman of darker complexion and of different circumstances. With the appearance of Durham, there is now an African American who we can identify by name as residing in Oneonta during the period of the Underground Railroad.
While her particular circumstances are yet to unfold, one thing was for sure: she was a part of a struggle being waged for the freedom from bondage for her 4 million darker brethren and sisters. What better place for this story to unfold than the homestead of confirmed abolitionists. And if the Ford residence still exists, it may be a confirmed station of the Underground Railroad in Oneonta.
My research has already provided evidence that Bright Baptist Congregations, as well as Presbyterian, Methodist and Lutheran congregations had joined anti-slavery advocacies in Otsego County.
An 1838 article in the Colored American newspaper in downstate New York posted a personal impression written in code words by a traveling Presbyterian abolitionist. He surmised that Otsego County was active in anti-slavery sentiments, abolitionist actions and the Underground Railroad. How was that view acquired? Evidence of that fact was preserved in a book of 1856 that identified the escape of Nathan Mead from Maryland to New Jersey, and eventually found refuge after fainting at the border of Otsego County in 1837.
So, it seems that there was a gateway to freedom at Otsego County that expanded from at least 1837 to 1860, the latter year of a documented escape to freedom in Oneonta by a mother and her six children and half-sister. We do not know their names.
But, we now know of Fanny Durham, which helps expand the intriguing chronology of events that places Oneonta and the greater Otsego County efforts within a regional and national context.
As a consequence of more than two decades of research by colleagues and me, Oneonta is already identified on the virtual Underground Railroad maps created by New York state and the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
In order to strengthen our local dedication to this remembrance, I recommend that a commission be established. It will allow for input from a broad sector of individuals, organizations, societies and media to explore educational purposes and tourism probabilities.
Such a commission would provide a cooperative plan and strategies for moving to higher levels of commemoration.
Harry Bradshaw Matthews is retired associate dean at Hartwick College, a SUNY Oneonta Foundation Board of Directors member, and founding president of the USCT Institute for Local History and Family Research.
