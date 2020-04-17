Guest Commentary: Double your dairy to help yourself and the economy

Hello, my name is Theresa Cerosaletti, and I am the 2019-20 Delaware County Dairy Princess.
As you may have learned from news reports or social media, the dairy industry, like many industries, has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of this disruption is due to schools and restaurants closing, resulting in large changes in what type and quantities of dairy products are in demand. The dairy processing industry is challenged to retool to meet that demand in the short term and with the perishable nature of milk, it is resulting in large milk surpluses at the present time.
You may think that there aren’t any things you can do to help the dairy industry, but there are. I would like to share with you some ways that you can take care of yourself and others and help the dairy industry during this time of crisis due to COVID-19.
We are all making an effort to take care of ourselves and others by socially distancing, and consuming milk and other dairy products is also an excellent way to take care of ourselves. Milk and other dairy products provide nine essential nutrients, including calcium for healthy bones and teeth, and protein that builds muscle. Research shows that dairy products provide essential amino acids, and contain higher-quality protein than beef, soy or wheat. Other research has shown that minerals and components of the proteins in milk appear to be important factors in managing blood pressure.
Research has also shown that chocolate milk is a better post-workout drink than water or sports drinks because it has the right mix of carbohydrates and protein to refuel your body, rebuild lean muscle and help you recover quickly. Chocolate milk also provides key electrolytes such as calcium, potassium and magnesium.
There have also been recent studies that show that consumption of dairy products, especially those with higher fat content, are associated with reduced risk for cardiovascular disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. One of these studies, the PURE study, followed the dietary habits of 136,000 people across the world. The study found that people who consumed dairy, especially higher-fat dairy, had reduced risk for cardiovascular disease.
It doesn’t matter whether you prefer no-fat, low-fat or higher-fat dairy products, you can still be confident that the dairy that you eat is contributing to a healthy body.
There are many ways to enjoy dairy at home. You can have a glass of milk or chocolate milk with meals. You can have cheese and crackers or yogurt as a snack; yogurt is a great snack and there are many flavors and kinds to choose from. You can also eat meals that have dairy as a main ingredient, such as macaroni and cheese, lasagna, or a grilled cheese sandwich.
Some small ways to incorporate dairy into your meals are to put coffee creamer that contains real milk in your coffee, putting grated cheese on your spaghetti, and putting cheese and sour cream on your tacos. Another good way to consume more dairy is to refuel with chocolate milk after exercise, if you are doing home workouts while in self-isolation.
Now that you know the health benefits of consuming dairy products and ways to incorporate dairy into your diet, I would like to challenge you to “double your dairy,” especially if you normally don’t eat much dairy. Doing so is not only good for you, but also for the dairy industry.
The dairy industry is also important to our local economy. As a natural resource-based industry, dairy farms use sunlight, soil and rain to make milk, with the help of their cows, and bring money into our local economy. Dairy farmers also spend most of their money locally, which helps the local economy.
We, as consumers, can take care of ourselves and support the dairy industry by increasing our intake of dairy products, which in turn, also supports our local economy during this time of disruption.
Stay safe and double your dairy.
