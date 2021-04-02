Guest Commentary: Fight against tobacco far from over

Since New York State’s Tobacco Control Program’s inception 21 years ago, the state has seen a significant drop in youth and adult smoking rates. Just in the last seven years, the state adult smoking rate has decreased 34% to an all-time low of 12.8%.
This progress is due in large part to comprehensive tobacco control policies that have changed the environment at the community level, protected residents from secondhand smoke and denormalized tobacco use. Countless lives have been saved, but the work is far from over. With tobacco use still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in New York, and recent evidence showing that smokers are more susceptible to severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19, preventing and reducing tobacco use is now more important than ever.
Tobacco Free Communities | Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie is one of 21 chapter programs funded by a state Department of Health grant. Using the latest evidence-based research, TFC-DOS informs local government leaders, employers, and residents in the tri-county area on the impact of tobacco use in local communities. TFC-DOS also offers free assistance and resources to create and support tobacco-free policies for outdoor areas where people gather, as well as inside multi-unit housing buildings; it also empowers and engages youth to prevent their peers from initiating tobacco use and to counter the tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing to youth.
Smoke-free air should be the norm everywhere because there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke causes numerous health problems in infants and children, including more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infection, ear infections and sudden infant death syndrome. In adults, secondhand smoke causes coronary heart disease, stroke and lung cancer. For these reasons, New York’s Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking and vaping in nearly all public and private workplaces, including restaurants and bars, to protect the health of workers. However, this protection does not extend to those living in multi-unit housing nor to those frequenting businesses or visiting recreation areas.
While a large majority of New Yorkers have a “no smoking in the house” rule, for residents of multi-unit housing a no-smoking rule in their own unit does not adequately protect them from secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke seeps into units from neighboring units and common areas, through doorways, electrical lines, plumbing and ventilation systems.
TFC-DOS has been assisting multi-unit housing providers to adopt smoke-free policies to give residents cleaner, safer, healthier places to live. Among the several affordable and senior housing providers that have gone smoke-free in the tri-county area are Sidney Community Apartments in Delaware County, Albert Nadar Towers in Otsego County, and Early Woodland Apartments in Schoharie County.
Everyone deserves to breathe clean air, including outdoors. Tobacco-free outdoor parks, playgrounds, entryways and grounds allows all residents, employees and staff access to clean and healthy public spaces. TFC-DOS is available to assist municipalities and worksites to implement effective tobacco-free grounds policies and can provide sample policies and free signage. The village of Sidney in Delaware County, village of Cooperstown in Otsego County, and the village and town of Cobleskill in Schoharie County have all passed tobacco-free outdoor policies to give residents cleaner, smoke-free air as they enjoy their parks and recreation areas. Delhi Motor Company in Delaware County, Cherry Valley Memorial Library in Otsego County, and George Landis Arboretum in Schoharie County are just three of the numerous businesses that have created tobacco-free outdoor policies.
In 2020, TFC-DOS partnered with Siena College Research Institute to conduct a community tobacco survey in our three counties to gauge residents’ opinions and attitudes about tobacco-related issues, including about the impact of tobacco marketing. The survey showed that a large majority of residents are concerned about youth tobacco use. Sixty-one percent to 65% agreed that exposure to tobacco product displays and advertising makes youth more likely to start smoking, and 61% to 69% favored a ban on the sale of tobacco products in stores that are located near schools. These concerns are supported by evidence. Research has shown that the more tobacco marketing young people see in stores, the more likely they are to smoke. Preventing tobacco product use among young people is critical to ending the tobacco epidemic because 90% of adult daily smokers started by the age of 18.
According to the state Department of Health, smoking kills about 22,000 adult New Yorkers every year, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights that for every person who dies because of smoking, at least 30 people live with a serious smoking related illness. This data highlights the ongoing need to address tobacco use in New York, including in our local Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie communities so we have a safer place in which to live, work, learn and play.
Barbara Doyle is the program specialist for Tobacco-Free Communities | Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie.
