Guest Commentary: Focus on resilience important for kids during COVID

The losses from COVID have been deep and numerous — loved ones departed, social lives disrupted, jobs upended, communities isolated. While every person has been affected in one way or another, our children have suffered the most.
“I’ve been in education for over 40 years,” said former Edmeston Central School Superintendent Dave Rowley. “I’ve never seen stress levels this high.”
The Community Foundation of Otsego County serves our community in many ways: We gave $200,000 in COVID-related awards in 2021, and more than $100,000 to area nonprofits in our ongoing 2021-22 award cycle. Addressing the mental health of our K-12 kids as they navigate COVID disruptions has emerged as a crucial focus.
In December, CFOC awarded $10,000 to create a Resilience Room at Richfield Springs Central School. The room will be a safe, comfortable space students can use to decrease anxiety, regulate stress levels, and transform feelings of isolation and hopelessness. It will be staffed with appropriate professionals, and students can be referred or can ask to go to this welcoming, protected place.
“Our students are having trouble bouncing back from COVID stressors and life in general,” said Dr. René Wilson, elementary principal for Richfield Springs Central School. “They don’t have control over many things in their lives and this room will help them rebuild their resilience.”
Anne Lansing, CEO of Safe Schools Mohawk Valley, currently working with Wilson added, “The goal is to keep kids in school and help them deal with social and mental health issues, so they are better able to learn. We are so excited to get this done and we want to expand the concept to other schools.”
The Community Foundation focuses on increasing the capacity of nonprofits to serve their constituents, so we sought a way to increase the number of trained people to help children deal with this stress. That’s where Marion Mossman came in. She brought to our attention the Youth Mental Health First Aid program, a curriculum that teaches adults to identify, understand, and respond to early indications of mental health and substance use issues among children and adolescents of ages 6 to 18.
When the YMHFA program proposal was brought to the Community Foundation there were 16 professionals — representing nine schools in Otsego County — already certified as trainers in YMHFA. The goal over the next year is to enable these people to deliver further trainings to their representative school districts, as well other schools, community-based organizations, and at-large community members. With enough funding, a veritable army of mental health trainers can go to work. To help train this army, the Community Foundation, working with the Otsego County System of Care, awarded $18,192 to purchase 960 YMHFA training manuals.
“This initiative is a coordinated team effort to ensure school professionals, families and community members receive proper training to identify common signs and symptoms associated with mental health and substance use issues in Otsego County youth,” Marion said. “Our strong relationships with school superintendents and staff will continue to provide a solid platform for better meeting the needs of students, staff and families.”
Our school districts are our community. Children and their parents, family members, friends, teachers, everyone. Helping address and improve the mental health of Otsego County students puts the Community Foundation front and center on this pressing need.
Jeff Katz is the executive director of the Community Foundation of Otsego County. For more information about the CFOC visit https://cfotsego.org/, email cfotsego.org, or call 607-286-3935.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.