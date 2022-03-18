Another Earth Day will come around on April 22, prompting reflection on our efforts to stem climate change. The first Earth Day was 52 years ago. Certainly, the efforts of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club and other “big greens” should have enabled progress. Sadly, no.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just released its most dire forecast ever: “The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health.” On our present course, we “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” If temperatures rise as predicted, our children will face five times the floods, storms, droughts and heat waves, along with increased deaths from starvation and disease. The report can be found at https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg2/
Global emission rates are rising, and supposed climate leaders like New York are burning more gas than ever. If you’ve been planting trees or biking to work to save the planet, thank you. But it’s time to wake up and smell the methane. This Earth Day, let’s learn about energy, globally and locally.
New York’s Climate Action Council recently produced a draft scoping plan that it claims will slash emissions and decarbonize our electric grid. (Draft plan and public comment link here: https://climate.ny.gov/Our-Climate-Act/Draft-Scoping-Plan). The plan calls for huge investments in solar, wind, batteries and hydrogen. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York Power Authority are proposing new transmission projects, Clean Path (CPNY) and Champlain-Hudson (CHPE), to bring electricity to the metropolitan region.
Meanwhile, from NYSEG to ConEd to Central Hudson, New Yorkers are getting hammered with rising utility bills. Hikes are partly tied to higher gas prices. However, the premature shuttering of Indian Point nuclear plant, which provided 25% of New York City’s power and almost all its carbon-free energy, is also blamed. Downstate demand for gas ballooned at the worst possible time for ratepayers — and the planet. With Riverkeeper cheering, Gov. Cuomo orchestrated replacement power from Cricket Valley Energy Center, a massive gas-fired plant that broke ground when the deal to close Indian Point was announced. Now, CVE and CPV Valley gas plants in the lower Hudson Valley, along with legacy oil and gas plants in the metro region, are emitting tens of millions of tons of carbon-dioxide emissions each year.
To understand gas prices, look at what’s happening overseas. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Germany stalled the Nord Stream 2 pipeline intended to move Russian gas to Europe. But Germany also vetoed continued operation of its remaining nuclear plants; instead, it will build a new liquified natural gas import facility. In Louisiana, benchmark Henry Hub gas was at $4.62 per million British thermal units at the end of February. But prices at the Netherland gas hub are about 12 times that. The U.S. ships 11 billion cubic feet of LNG daily and those exports will push domestic prices through the roof.
The Clean Path proposal is a 1,300-megawatt transmission line from the Catskills to Queens, tied to 3,800 MW of renewable energy projects. But regardless of how many solar and wind farms are built upstate, CPNY can only move 1,300 MW. The project commandeers the Blenheim-Gilboa pumped-hydro plant in Schoharie County, the state’s only large-scale storage facility. We lose the energy-price buffering Blenheim-Gilboa formerly provided, forfeiting that 10 hours of storage at 1,100 MW to CPNY. The governor says, “Our Clean Energy Future is All Renewable. All New York.” But when there’s no wind or sun, when Blenheim-Gilboa is exhausted, CPNY will still be moving electricity. CPNY will cost tens of billions of dollars for electricity that might not be clean, renewable or even generated in New York. Likewise, the Champlain-Hudson contract for hydropower from Quebec limits obligations for delivery during bitter winter cold snaps. When we need energy badly, so do Canadians, and CHPE may deliver nothing at all. (Send a comment to Secretary@DPS.NY.gov with “15-E-0302 comment on CPNY” in the subject).
Despite hype from those big green organizations and the state, building more renewables won’t enable us to shutter gas plants, and those solar and wind resources won’t be cheap. Nameplate capacity is the maximum power a generator can produce. For solar, that’s only achieved when the sun is shining. In New York, solar panels generate an average of just 14% of nameplate, like a car that runs one day a week, but you don’t get to pick which day. Onshore wind generates an average of 30% of nameplate: the onshore-wind car runs two days a week. Poor performance translates into industrial sprawl: we sacrifice upstate farms and forests to wasteful, materially-intensive generators which, mostly, just take up space. As Vicky Klukkert reported in The Daily Star, a 1,000-acre solar proposal for Mredith might generate a maximum of 145 MW, but at 14% capacity factor, this really represents a sacrifice of 50 acres for an average one megawatt yield. Is this a good use of our land? New York Energy Research and Development Authority thinks we should surrender 500 square miles for panels and a million acres for turbines.
Intermittent generators don’t last long, either. A $15 billion investment in wind and solar today will require 20 years of maintenance. It will also require $15 billion or more in replacement costs before 2050. Baseload and dispatchable generators — whether they are carbon-free nuclear or dirty gas — can deliver energy every day and night of the year; they can generate nameplate capacity for extended periods; and they can be productive for 50 years, or longer. These critical differences make comparisons of solar or wind to nuclear nonsensical.
The plan proposed by NYSERDA and state policy-makers may not significantly reduce demand for fossil fuels. New York has little short-term storage and scalable season-to-season storage — that’s “green hydrogen” — does not exist. We’ll need a lot of “firm” dispatchable power when wind or sun are absent. According to NYSERDA and the grid operator, NYISO, the colossal renewable buildout proposed will require as much firm capacity as provided by all of the fossil-fuel power plants in the state today. And if existing nuclear reactors are shuttered, we may need even more gas generation. After shutting down San Onofre nuclear and spending billions on renewables, sunny California is burning as much gas as it did decades ago. To prevent more blackouts, California obtained air-pollution waivers from the EPA to build new gas plants. Is that New York’s plan?
If we listened to the IPCC and US Energy Secretary Granholm, New York would protect existing nuclear assets and invest in advanced nuclear power for a carbon-free future. Instead, we seem to be following the failed energy strategies of Germany and California. The fossil-fuel industry, the industrial solar and wind companies are winners. Rate payers, taxpayers, rural communities and the planet all lose.
What should our 2022 Earth Day resolution be? Unplug from NRDC, Sierra and other big greens whose 50-years of advocacy has only managed to increase our dependence on gas. Please plant trees. Bike to work. But let’s educate ourselves about energy, too.
Dennis Higgins is a resident of Otego.
