Guest Commentary: Help prevent pandemic burnout by health care workers

I often get emails inviting me to attend health care burnout conferences. Those emails usually state common reasons for burnout in health care and at the very end, a few helpful tips to reduce burnout. Thank you!
But, who’s really keeping track of health care burnout? Rather, pandemic burnout?
Imagine you spent your entire life thinking about how much change you want in the world and how you can do your part. You graduate, find a job, and start working. You work 10 to 12 hours a day during the pandemic to provide service, but your biggest hindrance is your patients.
In health care, we are constantly bombarded with the need to attend to patients, answer questions, round, telemedicine visits, clinic, N95, goggles. We move quickly from one location in the hospital to another to deliver excellent care. We take pride in caring for our patients and have a sense of fulfillment whenever they recover; a sense of sadness when they pass away.
But has anyone stopped and examined the impact the pandemic has on our health care team; nurses, doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, residents, physical therapists, occupational therapists, respiratory therapy, X-ray technicians, environmental service workers and cafeteria staff?
Now, couple the demands of your career and family life. The balancing of family responsibilities, deadlines and charting. Add your children into the mix, and by the end of the night, you are depleted.
I know this issue is a work in progress. But can we take a moment and highlight the struggles of health care workers across the world? Recently, a physician assistant at an Albany urgent care facility reported her frustration on social media stating: “I saw 38 patients alone. Most Christmas and holiday exposure. No one wears masks around their family. Gathering in large groups.” She continued: “I walked into multiple rooms and people didn’t have their mask on despite posted signs.”
We see the pictures and watch the videos, yet there seems to be a lack of responsibility to health care workers during the pandemic. Another local health care worker stated: “everyone in health care has shown up day after day to treat patients, risking our health and the health of our families, trying to put on a brave face and keep up morale, but we are breaking.”
The Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality has listed some of the key factors leading to burnout. Burnout is associated with shortage of health care accessibility for patients. Furthermore, burnout leads to the inattentiveness of physicians and other members of a health care team, leading to decrease in quality of care provided.
You wake up the next morning to do it all over again.
This is the cycle.
You can put on your TV, watch the news and listen to the pleas of health care workers locally and across the world asking for social distancing and wearing of face masks — simply seeking light at the end of the tunnel after a long and grueling day.
We told ourselves this was our 2020! We look at 2021 with lots of hope and bright eyes. However, the first of January does not erase the issues of 2020. It takes an active and concerted effort of all to bring about needed changes.
Things we can do to help with pandemic health care burnout:
1. Check in on your health care friends. If they work at a hospital or clinic, they are under an unbelievable amount of stress
2. As best, follow the guidelines outlined for COVID-19. Wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
3. Get your COVID vaccine once it is available to you.
4. Be patient — when you arrive for medical care, please be patient. The waiting rooms may be filled, providers are running behind, staff shortages are present. Know that they are doing the best to care for us all.
So, do patients owe health care providers and staff anything?
My answer is a simple and resounding “YES!” — common support is the bare minimum.
This column is a dedication to my fellow health care workers, friends and family. To my friends in urgent care, ER and ICU. We truly love our patients and want the best for them. As tired as health care workers may be, there’s no other job we would rather do. Please show your support for our health care team by wearing your mask and practicing social distancing.
Victor is a physician assistant in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Bassett in Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.