The term “medical trauma” describes the impacts of institutionalized medicine’s sometimes abusive approach to patient care.
Over time, or in a situation in which a patient’s agency is violated in an extreme manner, as Psych Central, Social Work Today, and many others report, a patient can emerge with PTSD. Sometimes, as the recent and public reckoning of sexual abuse in sports surrounding the USA gymnastics scandal and Larry Nasser pinpoint, the line between sexual assault and “normal” treatments can be razor-thin.
For these reasons and more, it is vital that patients know and exercise our rights.
Let me show you how this looks in real time, using a recent example from my own life.
My sincere hope is that you will use this to recognize the power that you and your loved ones hold when you enter that hallowed space of any medical establishment with your dignity intact.
I drove an hour to an area health care center in the snow to undergo a medical procedure called an echocardiogram. The procedure would take about 15 to 20 minutes and would attempt to analyze the structures of my heart.
I asked questions of my primary care physician about the echo and what it was checking for.
I did my own research online to satisfy any remaining questions. If you have strong research skills, the information you can find online is invaluable.
You have the right to know what procedure will be performed, and what it is checking for.
When I was welcomed in for my appointment, the technician asked me to step onto a scale and be weighed. I declined.
You have the right to decline to step onto a scale or have your height taken.
Checking patients’ weights has become everyday procedure for most doctors’ offices, regardless of the relevance of that information to the medical procedure or patient problem at hand. Yet obliging fat patients to step onto a scale is shaming, and obliging patients with eating disorders to step onto the scale in public is potentially damaging. If this step causes you emotional pain or seems irrelevant to your current treatment, I encourage you to ask for clarification or simply refuse to participate.
I asked the technician to walk me through the steps of the echo. He told me only, “we will attach four electrodes to your chest.” He did not meet my eyes when he said this. He did not go into detail.
You have the right to ask questions so you can understand what is going to be done to your body, particularly the information most important to you personally. I should have insisted that the practitioner continue talking until I was satisfied that I understood where he would be putting his hands at what point, because I have PTSD and this mattered. My decision proved damaging later on.
I took my shirt and bra off and put on the dehumanizing medical “gown.”
He reached toward my breasts without saying another word.
I stopped him, said, “I have trauma. What are you doing?”
He mumbled, “there was nothing about that on your chart.”
Rape trauma is unlikely to ever be presented on a patient’s chart. What the technician said was a ridiculous and ignorant statement.
You have the right to choose not to communicate your psychological diagnoses to your medical doctor. You can ask that specific psychological diagnoses not be included on your chart.
For example, my chart is available to me through my provider’s online access portal. I can communicate that I have ended medications, that I would like specific diagnoses removed from my long-term chart, or protest specific diagnoses.
Doctors need to see what medications we’re on to avoid contra-indicated prescription meds. Our primary care doctors might need to know specific information, such as individual traumas. But it’s absolutely true that our chart exists as a kind of public document, in the sense that it is available to anyone who fulfills the role of medical provider. That includes specialists we may never meet in person, or technicians we may only meet once or twice.
Our information is protected under HIPAA, but these days that only means that our information is protected from our neighbor down the street. It’s not protected from someone we’ve never met and whose name we may never know, so long as they’re a medical provider under the same insurance network, who has some justifiable reason to access our info.
It’s a little creepy, if you think about it too much.
The technician spoke maybe another 15 words to me before his hands were lying flat on my breasts.
I did not at any point give him permission to put his hands intimately on my body. Just because he is a medical practitioner does not make this less of an incident of sexual violence. I would not have given that man permission to touch me.
I physically stopped him by jerking away and clutching the gown closed over my chest.
You have the right to practice consent.
You have the right to say no to any procedure at any time, barring a legally demonstrable life or death situation. You have the right to make your medical practitioner uncomfortable, to interrupt an expensive procedure, to defend yourself and your space.
When I insisted he find a woman to finish the test, a woman was found.
You have the right to ask for a medical practitioner of your own gender identity.
You have the right to ask for this when booking an appointment with a specialist, when booking a procedure, or when you come in for a procedure. You have the right to feel comfortable.
In the end, I continued with the procedure with this very nice lady. Then I complained to my insurance. I expect them to return my dignity any day now.
What saved me from further medical trauma in that situation was my firm abiding awareness of my own medical rights.
May you and your loved ones do the same. Good luck. I’m rooting for you.
Wolf has been awarded residencies with Alderworks, Sundress Academy for the Arts, and Rockvale, among others. She has been offered full scholarships to workshops with Sundress Academy for the Arts and with the New York Writers Workshop. Wolf has completed her Master of Fine Arts in creative writing and she is taking a page out of Janis Ian’s (song)book and Searching for America. She can be reached at https://ariadnewolf.com.
