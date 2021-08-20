Guest Commentary: Marijuana is not harmless for many

Let’s clear the air and weed through the facts about the legalization of marijuana and the excessive misinformation of medical marijuana.
I wholeheartedly support decriminalizing marijuana, however, this is not because I believe it is not harmful. Those who use drugs, especially in a habitual manner, are doing so to reduce symptoms related to trauma. The mental health field has its own crisis and there simply are not enough mental health professionals that are trained in treating substance-use disorder or are even trauma-informed.
More than that, state and county agencies continue to treat the substance-use disorder with outdated harmful science, and more importantly, the criminal justice system’s laws are based on that harmful science as well.
Also, with parolees that I counsel, I spend our sessions helping them navigate the criminal justice system keeping them safe from the system that the government created to rehabilitate them. The practices within the criminal justice system are hardly helpful, just more trauma. It’s not until parolees complete their time and are free, that we can actually work on the trauma that led them to excessive use of drugs.
Lastly, individuals who are hired to treat addiction on the county and state level are not qualified to treat addiction and its comorbidities. It’s just more “affordable,” keeping the directors with a huge yearly increase in salary and top-notch health insurance and retirement plans.
The dangers of using marijuana result in an individual experiencing psychosis. The first study of its kind was conducted in Sweden in the 1970s and 80s. This study followed 45,000 Swedish men in the military between the ages of 18 and 20. It found that the higher their cannabis use at the beginning of their military service, the more likely they would develop psychosis over the next 15 years. The study can be found at https://bit.ly/380aKrr.
There have been countless studies since the Sweden/military study. These studies found that there were criteria for those who could develop a psychotic disorder after cannabis use. The criteria are as follows: early age of exposure, familial history of psychotic disorders, childhood trauma and genetic factors. These factors do not guarantee a psychotic disorder, however, they do interact with one another placing you at a greater risk.
The following is what a person can expect when they experience a psychotic episode after the use of cannabis. This can happen after only one time of use. During use, they become extremely fearful and anxiety-ridden. After the drug wears off, within two weeks the person can experience dissociation (they look in a mirror and don’t feel real or recognize themselves), hearing voices, unexplained panic attacks, bouts of depression, excessive suicidal thoughts and feeling like they’re going crazy. These symptoms and more can be experienced for approximately six months. Mental health symptoms that were minor before the use of cannabis, exacerbate and become in full mode, placing the individual’s entire life on halt and oftentimes are misdiagnosed and are not connecting the cannabis use to the symptoms. The treatment can last two to three years to work through. Here is an excellent description of psychosis in this TikTok video where a woman describes her experience using cannabis gummies for the first time at age 19: https://bit.ly/3mcwI2V.
Medical marijuana that treats pain, nausea and the reduction of seizures is FDA approved and has either regulated or no amounts of THC in them, and does not get you high. Please consult with a qualified mental health professional qualified to treat substance-use disorders and mental health disorders to gain accurate information. As far as cannabis treating mental health disorders, there have not been enough studies to determine the effectiveness of treatment to date.
In closing, if you are prescribed “medical marijuana,” (the smoking kind) especially by someone that owns and operates their own dispensary or funnels you to their friend’s dispensary, ask your prescriber to show you the research of how this prescription treats whatever symptom you are experiencing and calculate yearly how much they are making off of you. Please be careful out there and stay informed.
Dotti Howe is a licensed mental health counselor and credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor who lives in Hamden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.