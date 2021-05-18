May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. With 1 in 5 Americans experiencing a mental health condition even before the COVID pandemic, isolation and losses have only increased life’s stress.
User-friendly accurate information on mental illness and helpful resources can be found at www.naminys.org.
The Delaware and Otsego affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness welcomes the recent focus on identifying best practices in community policing. Our members’ personal and/or professional experiences contribute to the belief that community safety and citizen well-being can be enhanced by counties and cities actively pursuing the following:
• Ensure that law enforcement personnel have recurring training and resources on de-escalation, and dealing with mental health, domestic conflict and substance abuse, with a focus equivalent to the emphasis on training and use of service weapons.
• Ensure that county dispatchers are included in crisis intervention Training, since they are the first 911 contact the public may have, are key to assessing and defining a situation, and conveying it to officers or first responders.
• Consult with professionals experienced in designing, implementing and evaluating collaborative services involving collaborations of law enforcement, corrections and mental health services. Involve community input in the process, and in evaluating implementation.
• Ensure that responding personnel receive critical incident stress debriefing after dealing with especially difficult situations: their own resilience is important.
• Advocate for enhancement of the region’s Mobile Crisis Assessment Team’s capacity to serve the needs of the community.
• Enhance public awareness of local and regional preventive resources and services, using ongoing social and print media.
• Advocate for funding for expanded peer support services, and incorporation of certified peer counselors and recovery coaches into jail diversion protocols, and into the process of transitioning incarcerated inmates back to the community with follow up support.
• Ensure that the above trainings have refresher components.
• Reconvene reform committees to assess progress and identify community needs, with clear avenues for encouraging community involvement.
People with ongoing mental health challenges can find support by calling upon peers at The Warm Line at 607-433-0661. Information about regular support meetings for families and friends can be obtained by emailing namidelawareco@gmail.com. If you are in crisis, call MCAT at 844-732-6228 at any time or the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
Hayes, LCSW-R, is an affiliate leader with NAMI Delaware and Otsego.
