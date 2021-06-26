Guest Commentary: Mix-and-match COVID vaccines could provide benefits

Frieda M. Scanlon, 85, of Westville, died Friday morning, June 25, 2021, at home. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, at the funeral home wit…