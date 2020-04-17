Guest Commentary: New laws will help prevent smoking

Given the coronavirus pandemic, most may have missed New York state’s good public health news earlier this month — the new far-reaching restrictions on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes and tobacco included in the 2020-21 state budget. The benefits of these life-saving laws can’t be overestimated, especially in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties, whose smoking rates — 23.4, 19.7 and 18.1 percent, respectively — are above the state rate of 12.8 percent. The rules are also timely, given preliminary data show an association between smoking and COVID-19 severity.
First, the new laws will help prevent generations of youth from becoming addicted to tobacco products, especially e-cigarettes. New York has banned the sale of all vaping flavors, except tobacco, and has authorized the state Health Commissioner to regulate carrier oils in vapor products, beginning May 18. The state has also banned the online sales of vapor products delivered to private residences and will require vaping product manufacturers to disclose all ingredients and by-products in their e-cigarettes, beginning July 1.
Why are these vaping restrictions important? Youth vaping has skyrocketed over the past five years in New York (and nationwide) even as their smoking rates have plummeted. The myriad of vaping flavors and the tobacco industry’s intentional marketing of them as candy-like products are largely what induce youth to try them. E-cigarettes often have high concentrations of nicotine. Ninety-nine percent of smokers began smoking before age 25 and the average age of a New York state resident to start smoking is 13. Almost 40 percent of high school seniors in New York have vaped. Youths who vape are also at higher risk of taking up smoking.
Banning online vapor product sales to private residents is also an important step. Until now, the e-cigarette industry has largely been unregulated, which has proven to be unsafe and even lethal. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported that as of February, there had been “a total of 2,807 hospitalized with e-cigarette or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) or deaths.” The CDC has cited Vitamin E acetate and the marijuana ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol, found in e-cigarette or vaping products, “particularly from informal sources like friends, family, or in-person or online dealers” strongly linked to EVALI cases.
Another important new law prohibits pharmacies and stores with pharmacies in them from selling any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, beginning July 1. The law will lead to a reduction in the number of tobacco users, thereby saving lives because when the number of retailers selling tobacco products goes down, so does the number of users. It will also promote a tobacco-free norm by halting the presence and sale of products that often cause lethal diseases alongside the drugs prescribed to treat those same diseases.
Additional new state laws will: 1) prohibit tobacco and vapor retailers from accepting coupons and or discounts on tobacco prices; 2) ban the outdoor display of tobacco and e-cigarette advertisements and paraphernalia in storefronts or on windows within 1,500 feet of a school (500 feet in New York City); and 3) increase fines for selling tobacco products to underage purchasers.
It is unclear if the coronavirus pandemic pushed the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to enact these measures, but it would make sense. The international peer-reviewed journal Tobacco Control reported in an April 5 blog post that a study of 1,099 COVID-19 patients showed “31.7% of patients with a smoking history had severe COVID-19 disease at the time of hospital admission, compared to 14.5% among never-smokers.”
The new laws will improve our residents’ health once they go into effect this summer. Until then, try to quit smoking and vaping. You can call the New York State Quit Line at 1- 866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) for free cessation counseling and resources.
Stay safe, everyone. We will get through this!
Jennifer Hill is community engagement coordinator for Tobacco Free Communities Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie.
