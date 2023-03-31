Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced an ambitious plan to fund the construction of 800,000 new housing units in the state over the next ten years, with provisions as well for renovation of existing homes.
Locally, the city of Oneonta has made housing a priority, with the imminent completion of the Dietz Street Lofts a sign of genuine progress. Otsego County needs more — more housing, more types of housing, more rehabilitation of existing housing, more people and more reasons for people to want to live here. Since 2010, the county population has dropped 6%. Most of the departures were voluntary.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the nexus between housing and health — both personal and civic health. Housing is the foundation of health care — as in the slogan “Housing First” — and of civic health as well. It is all the more telling, then, that the most substantial homeless housing project completed in recent years in Otsego County is the Susquehanna SPCA complex in Cooperstown.
Otsego County’s shortage of affordable housing, especially decent rental housing, is well known. Initiatives to create more affordable rental housing have been resisted by community leaders, often following emotionally charged campaigns in opposition. In some municipalities, the need to preserve the area’s “quaintness” becomes a justification for opposing new multi-family housing proposals. But quaintness without an animating vitality is deadening. As Jane Jacobs wrote in The Death and Life of Great American Cities, “There is a quality even meaner than outright ugliness or disorder, and this meaner quality is the dishonest mask of pretended order, achieved by ignoring or suppressing the real order that is struggling to exist and to be served.”
Housing initiatives need not be limited to new construction. About 20% of the housing units in the county are in fact vacant: the housing stocks in municipalities such as Edmeston, Exeter, Pittsfield and Unadilla are rich with vacant, neglected or abandoned housing structures — some of them occupying prominent places at the four corners of those towns.
It’s not clear, however, exactly who is going to be doing this construction and renovation work: many local contractors will tell you they can’t find employees to show up three days in a row. It does not help that New York State Homes and Community Renewal grant programs routinely exclude building trades sole proprietors (i.e., one person shops) from participation in its programs because they do not carry workers’ compensation insurance, even though they have no employees. There are, in fact, people literally dying for such building trades work opportunities: they come from places with names like Syria, Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras and Guatemala. Why can’t they be allowed to come here?
Still, housing itself is not enough. Communities need gathering spots, businesses and recreational facilities. In the municipality where I live, 10 miles from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, there is not a single ballfield of any kind, not a single park bench, let alone a park, no community center, no playground.
Gov. Hochul states, “Every community in New York must do their part to encourage housing growth to move our State forward and keep our economy strong.” There is plenty of funding out there already, and there will be more if even half of the governor’s proposals are enacted. But many of the municipalities in the county lack the capacity to pursue those opportunities, which — to be clear — involve lots and lots of paperwork. These towns need motivation, guidance, and technical assistance at the county level, or nothing will get done.
