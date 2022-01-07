Employers have had the same complaints about an unprepared entry-level workforce for the past 25-plus years. When will we make the connection that the current educational model is not effective at preparing our kids for the future workforce?
How the next generations learn, express themselves and become civically engaged is shifting dramatically. Why? Education doesn’t have to take place in a classroom. Dr. Heidi Hayes Jacob, a pioneer, developing 21st century approaches to teaching and learning says, “We have a new learner, we need to make a new type of classroom.”
Learning takes place in the garage, at an animal shelter, even skateboarding down the street. Young people want to know how they will use what they learn, they want to apply what they are learning and are disengaged with an outdated model. They want to be inspired by what they are doing and learning and they want to make an impact. Is this unreasonable? An excuse? Or the start to a wonderful new world?
I gave a presentation at a conference last year and the teacher audience agreed that we aren’t preparing students for the future workforce. Some were surprised when I shared that earlier that year, the first civilian crew went into space and that the first ever crewless electric cargo ship was scheduled to embark on its first voyage by the end of 2021; or that roughly 1,500 satellites have been launched since 2018 creating a satellite constellation offering broadband internet to some of the most rural areas of the country; or that GE, the American multinational conglomerate’s technology trend predicts over the next 30 years time travel, advancement in artificial organs and implementation of artificial intelligence.
If the current system is working, why did the National Association of Colleges and Employees find that 42% of employers feel their recently hired graduates do not display proficient professionalism and work ethic? Likewise, only about one-third of students think they will graduate with the skills and knowledge to be successful in the job marketplace and in the workforce, according to the Strada-Gallup 2017 College Survey.
What are schools doing to prepare young people for this future? We have a 200-year-old educational system in which, yes we have made changes and progress, but, the outcomes being measured end at graduation.
Students need to have more opportunities for career exploration starting in elementary school. In middle and high school they need to be shadowing at local businesses. They need to be given the opportunity to learn competencies that local employers need, from manufacturing to healthcare. They need access to micro credentialing and apprenticeships to explore and gain technical competencies.
Sure, we know if a student enrolls in college, but then we ignore data about remediation, summer melt (high school graduates who enroll in college but decide not to attend), and those who don’t make it through the first year. Not to mention, that 73% of college graduates (incurring college debt) end up working in a field unrelated to their major, according to Jaison Abel and Richard Dietz of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The greatest chance of success is not necessarily sending a kid off to college immediately following graduation from high school. Considering many of the characteristics of millennials and gen z, they are doing everything later. Doing college later can save them debt and a degree that they don’t use.
New York state public schools have created many opportunities for students to gain college credit while in high school. This can save students money in the long run, lets them experience college expectations so they know what they are signing up for and gives them an opportunity to explore specific content areas from welding to American government and politics to film studies to adolescent psychology.
The call to action here is to question everything about today’s education. Question the content, how and where it’s delivered, teachers’ understanding of how it’s applied in the workforce and if that is being used to teach, the benefit and cost of going to college right after graduation, the number of study halls students have and consider the skills students will need for jobs that don’t even exist today. The onus must be on the schools to prove that what they are teaching and how they are teaching is preparing students for the workforce regardless if they go to college or straight into the workforce.
Elizabeth Rickard is director of the Career Opportunities in Rural Education program.
