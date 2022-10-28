This is a dark period in the history of health advancement for the country. Over the past two years, adults have lost 2.7 years in life expectancy, the largest decline in almost 100 years. Americans born in 2021 can, on average, expect to live for 76.1 years.
Life expectancy is affected by deaths that occur at a younger age — earlier deaths take away more years of potential life than deaths that occur at a later age, so what has occurred has been an increase in earlier preventable deaths. Certainly COVID has played an outsized part — in other high-income countries where vaccination uptake is higher and mask-wearing more prevalent, the declines have not been as great. But in the U.S. the coronavirus is responsible for only half of the decline, with accidents and drug overdoses, heart disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, and suicide responsible for most of the remainder.
What does this have to do with voting? It turns out that civic engagement, as measured by how easy it is to vote, is highly correlated with a community’s health. The Health Democracy Index https://democracyindex.hdhp.us/ presents important indicators of health and access to medical care across all 50 states and shows that the easier it is for people to vote, the better the health of the people who live there. Lower amounts of voter participation give rise to greater differences in health among people living in a locality. Measures of health that researchers looked at include: premature and infant mortality, self-rated health, amount of chronic disease, rate of uninsured, adults receiving disability benefits, numbers of doctors per population, community safety and poverty. For all of these, the easier it was to vote, the better the outcome.
Peoples’ access to medical care without regard to financial status is critical to restoring health and saving lives. Individuals with ready access to medical care have their high blood pressure, their cholesterol levels and their diabetes under better control. Because of this, they are less likely to have heart attacks, strokes, kidney problems and loss of vision. Outcomes for women, for mothers and infants are dependent on accessible reproductive care. Voting allows choosing candidates who are most committed to maintain and expand access to health insurance for all, and assuring that all people can make health decisions that are in their best interest.
While access to high quality medical care is necessary for preserving and sustaining health, it is insufficient for creating healthier lives. The more important shapers of health are environmental and social in origin. Financial insecurity, food insecurity, lack of affordable housing and inadequate educational attainment are known to lead to poorer health and/or shorter lives with differences in life expectancy in adjacent communities being more than 20 years. Increasing temperatures lead to droughts, floods and fires, and jeopardize peoples’ health as well as their livelihoods, as housing is lost and crops fail.
Some examples:
- Economic policies and those that support clean energy are on the ballot, both directly and by commitments that different candidates show for The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act that provide funds to create sustainable and non-polluting energy sources, at the same time it opens up new job opportunities.
- Despite the large expansion of numbers of New Yorkers who are now insured under the Affordable Care Act, one million still lack insurance. Up for legislative action, The New York Health Act would guarantee health insurance coverage — including coverage for dental care and hearing aids — without copays deductibles, or premiums, and would cost less for 90% of New Yorkers than the state’s current system. With this plan, the commercial insurance system would be replaced with a Medicare for All plan with insurance rates pegged to income level.
- The expansion of the Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided an estimated 3.5 million New York children and more than two million families with additional income that decreased financial insecurity and assisted in food and housing security. The expansion has expired.
- The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit assisted New York families with incomes below $125,000 on receiving up to one half of what they spent on childcare — thus allowing parents to work or study more easily. The federal expansion has lapsed and at national and state levels policies that continue this support are under review.
- Reading levels by grade 4 predict future educational attainment, greater healthy behaviors, and ultimately, adult health. Currently only 35% of fourth graders in Delaware County and 39% of those in Otsego County are reading at grade level.
- The pandemic era child nutrition waivers that helped millions of children access meals both in school and during the summer expired this summer. Federal and state policies that support stronger investment in children create a healthier population.
- Firearms recently became the number one cause of death for U.S. children, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries. Candidate positions on gun safety legislation will affect the physical and mental health of children and their families.
Health is very much a matter of policy. Elections matter. New York City’s former health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, recently wrote in a New York Times op-ed:
“If I could write a sweeping prescription, it would be for the millions of parents who have not voted in a state or national election. Organizing to get them to the polls and giving them a reason to vote on the social and economic policies that shape health may be the key to reversing the decline in life expectancy in the United States. I care about that as a doctor, but even more so as a father.”
Exercise your voice on decisions that affect the health of you, your family and the community.
Sue Dapkins, of Meredith, is a retired community services director with Delaware Opportunities. Dr. Marthe Gold and Dr. Frank Silagy, both of Bloomville, practiced medicine in Delhi. Silagy is a trustee of O’Connor Hospital. Golde is professor eEmerita at the CUNY School of Medicine.
