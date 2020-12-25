Guest Commentary: Pandemic has shown holes in our child care system

In Otsego County, with its estimated population size of 60,244 people, available, affordable, quality child care is crucial.
During uncertain times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that our kids are taken care of daily is a concern for many parents and guardians. Unfortunately, with school-age children staying home during the day for remote schooling and parents forced to return to work, it becomes difficult to find adequate child care. Many schools tend to be where after-school programs would take place. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, many schools are meeting virtually, thus many school-age programs are not operating.
Many child care centers with school-age programs are not operating them due to the need for social distancing. Social distancing comes with an increase in cost from having to hire more staff and purchase additional equipment and supplies. With many factors influencing child care, access to viable options can be quite challenging, which can have detrimental effects for families. Home-based care is a beneficial resource for families with children who are looking for child care.
There are two primary types of home-based care programs. Family day care is a program for up to eight children where care is provided in a family home. Care can be for any age group, with a limit on the number of infants that can be cared for by one provider. Group Family Day Care programs care for 16 children of all ages with a limit on infants and requiring two caregivers. In New York, child care programs are regulated by the Office of Children and Family Services. Home-based child care programs have been on the decline for more than a decade. Recruiting new family or group family child care providers was difficult before the pandemic and is nearly impossible now.
Accessible child care does not only impact parents, children and families, but it also trickles into the workplace as well. According to Early Care & Learning Council, employers see firsthand that lack of access to affordable child care translates to lower productivity, higher absenteeism and turnover, additional costs in hiring and training new employees, and difficulty recruiting skilled employees. When parents and guardians do go to work, they oftentimes are too distracted and focused on how their kids are doing to complete their tasks. The National Survey of Children’s Health shows that about 2 million families with a child up to 5 had a parent quit a job, not take a job, or greatly change a job in the past year because of child care problems.
As of the writing of this column, there are 30 registered or licensed child care programs in Otsego County. Of those, seven have been closed since March and more than half of the remaining programs are operating below their approved capacity because of the need to social distance and the cost associated with having additional staff. All of the programs that are able to operate at their capacity are home-based.
Increased home-based programs can help to fill the gaps in care that exist, as it has in the past. Less expensive to run than a center because of the difference in overhead costs and low staff costs, home-based programs can make their ends meet while providing quality programs. In New York, many registrars work in a child care resource and referral office. These programs exist to bridge families and child care programs. The support provided to the programs can make the difference for programs when making improvements and increasing the quality of care.
Because families and their needs are all different, we need to have a variety of programs to meet those needs including centers and home-based programs. Parent choice continues to be one of the most important considerations after the needs of the child. If we think of a system of care, there is a place for all types of care. However, recruitment continues to be nearly impossible.
We no longer see all of the young moms who want to stay at home with their own children while having a career and having an income. There may be multiple reasons for this. However the expense of meeting the regulatory requirements on a new program is one that we hear often, making it a tremendous hurdle for those with minimal funds.
The system needs to change; to develop ways to support new and existing programs to grow, improve and thrive. We know from experience that involves a balance of regulatory requirements and funding to programs for both start-up costs and continued quality improvements. But we need investors who are willing to support the child care system both on the back end in development and the front end with helping to pay caregivers what is a fair wage for their skills and work that will allow them to reinvest in their programs.
Employers can help by offering on-site child care centers, by offering to help pay for regulated care as one of their employee benefits, by collaborating with local child care programs to offer slots to their staff in exchange for subsidizing the program, and by collaborating with the local Child Care Resource and Referral Agency to provide information and referrals to new staff looking for child care. If we work together, we can make a system that works.
Houck is Catholic Charities’ Child Care Support Services director and Hamer, a SUNY Oneonta student, is an intern at Catholic Charities.
