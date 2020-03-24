A week ago The New York Times reported what it called “U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Projections” based on four competing statistical analyses.
Conducted under the auspices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these studies were presented as “worst-case estimates.” That is, without considering any benefits coming from the intervention now under way, something many have already dismissed as too little, too late.
“Last[ing] months or even over a year,” if unchecked, “as many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die,” with anywhere between 2.4 million and 21 million in, or on their way to, hospitals crushed under the weight of a demand they were never designed to handle.
Just days before Trump’s inaugural in January 2017, senior Obama administration officials conducted a transition workshop for the incoming administration, as required. This one involved a table-top exercise on a hypothetical threat posed by a deadly virus.
Now, three years later, something eerily close to that scenario has unfolded, and nobody in the Trump administration seems to have any useful recollection of that drill. Some two-thirds of the Trump people at that meeting have since departed, so there wasn’t much in the way of institutional memory to guide anyone.
Last Wednesday, the day he signed that bipartisan bill to fund testing, Mr. Trump started to call COVID-19 a “Chinese virus.” Whatever happened to his public reassurances early last month that we had a “tremendous relationship with China” and that “getting along with China” was a “very positive thing”? Why this finger-pointing now?
Here’s one possible answer: the upcoming presidential election. It seems Mr. Trump wanted to blame someone, some country, for his colossal mismanagement of the crisis.
Calling the culprit “Chinese virus” certainly accomplishes nothing; it only irritates and provokes the leaders in Beijing just when a good working relationship and information-sharing have become vital.
Coming to the president’s defense, Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said last week, “I don’t understand why China gets upset” over this, adding, “Spain never got upset when we referred to the Hispanic Flu in 1918-19.” This was a curious remark, but there was a timely lesson that came with it, though probably unintended.
What we now know is that this flu virus was first detected in March 1918 in America’s heartland, Fort Riley, Kansas, and not in Spain. It was probably that virus that ended up in Europe after piggybacking on American troops on their way to join the Allied armies.
It is common knowledge that when our troops returned home from Europe at the conclusion of the war the virus came with them. But that does not mean that the deadly virus was European in origin.
And therein lies the Spanish Flu’s lesson for our time: that the lockdown of Wuhan, China, the first dramatic event in the spread of the Coronavirus, does not mean that China was the origin of this virus. It could’ve come from any number of sources.
Back to the “Spanish” plague, President Woodrow Wilson behaved as though his office shouldn’t even attempt to contain it. He had a war to win, one that would “end all wars” and make this world “safe for democracy.”
As bitter battles raged in the closing months of the war Britain and France leaned increasingly on us for weapons and supplies. Containing and eradicating a pandemic wasn’t high on Wilson’s agenda; protecting the government’s resources was.
The “Spanish Flu” pandemic died a quiet death within a year, never to raise its ugly head again. But by then it had devoured nearly 50 million worldwide including 675,000 American lives.
The deadliest known pandemic before that, “Black Death” of the 14th Century, offers a lesson as well. After taking many lives in 1348 this horrific plague kept returning year after year to claim more lives, ending only in 1354, by which time the population of the Holy Roman Empire had been reduced by a third.
We know nothing about the coronavirus’ staying power. “Months or even a year” hardly seems a “worst case scenario.” On the other hand, we do have modern medicine on our side, though not enough political leadership to make the most of it.
Finally, I don’t believe that Trump is looking for a fight with Mr. Xi. Nor do I think Xi will respond in kind if provoked. The stakes are just too high for adolescent tit-for-tat.
But Mr. Trump wants to arrive at the Republican convention this summer with his head held high, free of the stigma of failure. Blaming others for the results of his dithering may be the best weapon he’s got left in his toolbox. And if the past is any guide, he’ll use it! (Unless the convention is canceled.)
Kang is a professor of political science emeritus at Hartwick College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.