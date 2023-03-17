A provision allowing accelerated siting of industrial-scale solar and wind projects in rural New York, known as 94-c, was adopted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his final budget. That provision is hugely unpopular because it undermined Home Rule and environmental review regarding siting of these large-scale power plants. Now the second shoe has dropped.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, as an additional gift to developers, has added a provision to her 2024 revenue bill (Part N, Article VII) which would eliminate local tax appraisal rights for these same projects. If adopted as part of the budget process, these provisions will immediately deprive local communities of significant tax revenues associated with the very projects they are being forced to host.
Part N will rob local municipalities of resources they badly need to support local schools, infrastructure, and county and local governments. It transfers these revenues to the developers. All this, while industrial-scale solar and wind developers already benefit from the support of ratepayers and taxpayers through generous NYSERDA contracts. These developers do not need more incentives at the expense of our upstate towns.
There are serious additional problems with the governor’s plan. The new appraisal methodology would be retroactively “back dated” to 2021. The back-dating provisions interfere with projects already approved under the existing appraisal models, and could nullify Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements already executed. This severely prejudices local communities that approved projects based on appraisal methods now being lowered. If this can be done with solar and wind projects, it could be done with any local projects. Where will this end?
Part N also would retroactively exempt the new appraisal models from compliance with the State Administrative Procedure Act (SAPA), which defines the process state agencies must follow in the development of new regulations. If the state fails to follow SAPA, it can be taken to court. Indeed, this has already happened.
Part N of the budget proposal was added in part to avoid a temporary restraining order enjoining the new appraisal methodology on the ground that it violated SAPA. (See: Town of Blenheim, et. al. v. NYS Tax and Finance, Index No. 903157-22, Albany Co.) Thus, Part N, if adopted, would essentially moot an injunction in a pending litigation. This constitutes an improper interference in the judicial process. and violates due process.
Significantly, the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) has expressed concern that proposed Part N constitutes a further attack on home rule and equity for upstate New York and does not support this provision. (NYSAC Joint Legislative Budget Testimony, February 15, 2023, p. 10.)
Unless Part N is jettisoned, communities already underserved and underfunded will be further disenfranchised through lost tax revenue for local services and infrastructure. This proposal will insure that local communities will never benefit from the industrial-scale solar fields and wind turbines imposed on our lands. This will serve to further dramatically erode our farms, property values and way of life.
Please contact your legislators to ask them to reject Part N of Gov. Hochul’s proposed budget. It is a severe overreach by the governor.
