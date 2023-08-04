By now it may very well be common knowledge that Mark Drnek, the mayor of Oneonta, has called for an increase of population in the city as a way to revitalize the community.
As the economist Thomas Piketty has noted that population growth accounts for about half of economic growth, his instincts about the role of population are well founded. Unfortunately, the 2020 census revealed that not only the city, but the wider region is on a very different track. Between 2010 and 2020, the city of Oneonta slipped from 13,901 residents to 13,079, a decline of 5.9 percent. Although one’s first instinct to think the drop was due to college students being sent home due to the pandemic, the data do not support this contention. Instead, population shifts in Oneonta are similar to those found through the region. For example, Otsego County dropped from 62,259 to 58,524 during the same period, and Delaware County similarly dropped from 47,980 to 44,308 — a combined 6.7 percent decline. It is worth exploring why.
The prevailing wisdom seems to be the taxes. In fact, counties in New York with the highest taxes tended to have higher population growth, whereas low-tax counties grew more slowly or declined in population. (For the statistically minded, the correlation for 62 Counties is 0.524). This is not an argument for raising taxes as a panacea for population decline — and if you are my county representative, please pay attention to that — but it does indicate that the causes of population decline are more complex than conventional wisdom implies.
The biggest reason for population decline is that people simply don’t have enough children to grow the population. How many couples have you met with only two children? They only replaced themselves — no growth there. How many people with only one or even no children? Since it takes two to tango, that’s a recipe for population decline. Despite the fact that Otsego County has twice the proportion of women 18 to 24 than the national average, most of whom leave the area once their degree is in hand, the average woman in Otsego County had 1.5 children in 2019. Because the death rate is higher than that, the long-term trend is population decline even if nobody chooses to move. Had this trajectory been the only influence on the county’s population, the 2020 census would have recorded 61,036 — 2,512 higher than the actual figure.
The gap between those two numbers is due to outmigration of residents, and it accounts for 67%t of the decline in Otsego County and 61% in Delaware County. The obvious “pull” factor encouraging residents to leave is the economic opportunities available in other places. The “push” factor includes a housing market that is increasingly a part of the New York metropolitan area for seasonal and recreational housing, driving property values up even as wages fail to keep pace. Add to this a shortage of accommodations for visitors to the region looking for a place to stay, and a region that is losing population nevertheless suffers from a housing shortage. In some communities, particularly in Delaware and Schoharie counties, a third or even up to half the housing units are recreational or seasonal, forcing our children to look elsewhere for jobs and homes.
Mayor Drnek is correct in his diagnosis of the area’s issues. Not just in Oneonta, but throughout the area we need to find ways to rebuild the population base. This will require putting our politics aside so we can address the issues as they are, not how we want to believe them to be.
