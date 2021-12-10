On Dec. 2, community members of the town of Maryland and Schenevus voted for the much-anticipated school annexation that would unify the Schenevus and Worcester Central School districts. After the straw vote in September, in which the majority of votes supported the annexation, there were positive thoughts from many that the final vote would be no different. Ultimately, and surprisingly to a number of voters, the vote was unfavorable for the annexation.
With financial constraints the primary reason for the annexation and the multitude of building repairs and an unknown future looming over the heads of the community and students, I feel compelled to send a plea to my neighbors that we must move forward together and not give up hope for a brighter future.
Most people in the Schenevus community do not know me, but many will recognize my last name. Generations on both sides of my husband’s family have lived and grown in this community. For those that don’t know me, the only thing you really need to know is that I am a mother. A mother of a beautiful 9-year-old boy; a fourth-grader at Schenevus school, whom I want to give the world to.
I moved with my husband and son to Schenevus in late 2019, to a beautiful house in close proximity to the school. It was a time when the merger was a discussion, an idea, a possibility.
Being new to the community, I have not been vocal about my feelings regarding the merger/annexation. As a leader in both my professional and personal life, I have the keen ability to be open-minded. A journalist by training, I am a fact-finder. I follow the information and remain neutral and unbiased. I can relate to both sides. I have friends and neighbors who supported both sides. But I had to make a decision.
Based on my fact finding and information seeking, I became a strong and unwavering supporter for the annexation. The decision for me was simple. I attended a wonderful merged school from pre-K through 12th grade. I am a product of a merger. I had fabulous learning and extra-curricular opportunities, my school was new and never as a student did I have to worry about the financial feasibility of the school I attended. I recognize what a burden it is for our children to worry about this. And for my deeply personal reasons as a mother and from my past experiences, I voted yes.
I have respected those who felt differently than I and have not let our differences influence our relationships. While I hoped others could see through my lens, it is unrealistic for that to happen. We each have our own experiences, thoughts, ideas. That is what makes us human. I am sad for those who have bullied, have used politics or threats to influence the vote for either side. I am mostly sad though, that our community has had to defer to such desperate measures.
I was sad when I saw the results of the vote. But today I will mourn in private. I will be strong and hopeful for my son. My son who loves Schenevus school and his teachers. My child who is obsessed with soccer and playing the French horn. My son whose best friend is James and they love playing with their Pokemon cards together. My son who is afraid that someday he and his classmates may be split up if Schenevus school is no longer financially viable. My son is Schenevus, his friends and classmates are Schenevus, all of our children are Schenevus.
I commit to leading my child and your children by example. The natural behavior is to be resentful and hateful. And for a fleeting moment I did feel that way. But I am tired. I have no energy for such wasteful and empty feelings. I only have energy for hope. For my child and your children, I have hope. I will be strong and I will smile for them. I will not be ugly, nasty or bully. I condemn those that have done this over the past year. We have an obligation to our children to be the best versions of ourselves.
To my friends and neighbors and school board members who voted no, I concede and will stand beside you. We can agree to disagree. My child’s future and my hope is in your hands. You have done what you feel is best for our community, now please, I plead with you, work hard to do what is best for our children. I will walk beside you in this process. We are in this together.
To those who voted yes. While it may seem that all is lost, perhaps it is not. We have no power to change the results, but we do have the power to be strong and hopeful. We have the power to show our children what it is to be kind and accepting. While all the odds are stacked against us, we must have strength.
To my son, I will be the best. I will work hard. I will be strong for you. I do not want you to worry about issues you are too young to be concerned about.
To the Schenevus community, I beg that we can set aside our differences so that we can move forward. Do not let us be further divided. Let us walk hand-in-hand and show our children what community and togetherness really mean.
WE are Schenevus. WE have an obligation to our children who are the future of our community. WE must be hopeful and work hard.
To those who will use this to spread negativity, you will be vehemently ignored. We don’t have the time or energy for that. Use your time constructively to identify the means to save our school, not continue to spread unneeded negativity.
Kayla Trask is a resident of Schenevus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.