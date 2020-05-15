In a normal year, Tuesday, May 19, would have been an election day. State law dictates that school budget and board member votes be held on the third Tuesday of May. But this is not a normal year.
In a normal year, households would have already received mailings explaining the school district budget and perhaps others soliciting votes for particular candidates. But this is not a normal year.
In a normal year, school administrators and board members across the state would have carefully followed state laws regarding the timing as well as the number of legal notices published in local newspapers, the number of budget workshops, the acceptance of board member nominating petitions and the date of budget hearing. Each of these is delineated in state law and must be followed. But, as you know, this is not a normal year.
In a normal year, the state budget would be adopted in April and each school district would learn the amount of state aid it would receive. But this year, the adopted state budget gives the governor's office the authority to reduce the funding the schools receive during the year.
On March 7, Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order that postponed all school district elections until at least June 1. In addition, the order indicates that such elections and budget votes are subject to further directives as to the timing, location or manner of voting. Despite repeated requests for further information, schools received no further guidance throughout March and April. During this time, school boards were creating budgets with no guarantee of state funding for an election to be held at some undetermined time. Confused? So were we.
On May 1, we finally learned how we were to conduct our elections. School budget and board member votes would be held on June 9. The requirements regarding legal notices, nominating petitions and budget hearings were modified and squeezed into the next four weeks. Anyone wanting to run for office simply needed to inform the district office by May 11. No nominating petitions would be needed. We had a week to inform the public of this. School boards need to adopt their budget by May 21 and hold a public (virtual) hearing between May 26 and June 2.
The election will be held entirely by mail. School districts are required to mail absentee ballots to all qualified voters along with a postage-paid return envelope. These ballots need to be received by the school district by 5 p.m June 9.
School administrators and board members have been working frantically to be sure we comply with all of these new rules and provide the voters with updated information. Most of us have spent a great deal of time consulting with our school attorneys to help interpret the executive order.
This is not a normal year in so many ways. But in one important way it is very normal. We will soon be asked to vote on school district budgets and school board candidates. When you cast your ballot, please remember that providing our children with a quality education so that they are prepared to run our democratic society is quite possibly the most important responsibility we have. Our children need to have a safe and caring environment when they return to school. School district leaders have worked diligently to prepare budgets that provide our teachers with the resources they need to perform this vital task. And please cast your vote for the candidate you believe is best suited to guide your district through these times.
Fersch is president of the Roxbury Central School Board of Education.
