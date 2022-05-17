Guest Commentary: Solar, wind cannot meet New York's energy needs

The Climate Protection and Community Safety Act was passed in 2019. Since then, data from the independent grid operator, NYISO, shows we are using more fossil-fuel-generated electricity both from in-state power plants and neighboring states. It’s reasonable to ask if we are going in the right direction.
The members of the Climate Action Council established under CLCPA were chosen by former Gov. Cuomo: the draft scoping document the council recently released (https://climate.ny.gov/Our-Climate-Act/Draft-Scoping-Plan) was perhaps predetermined. New York apparently hopes to power its two-trillion-dollar economy, and supply electricity to its 20 million residents by installing offshore wind and building out a thousand square miles of onshore wind turbines and solar panels.
In public comment sessions, the scoping plan has been lambasted by labor, rural New Yorkers, energy experts and residents concerned about rising energy costs and higher taxes.
Hundreds of labor union members showed up at metro area hearings complaining that the state’s energy plan may cut existing jobs at upstate nuclear plants while creating almost no permanent jobs in renewables. The 2,000 acre 250-megawatt Mill Point 1 solar farm in Glen will have a capacity factor of 14% — so its average generation will only be 35 MW — and it is expected to provide between two and four full-time jobs. The 30,000-acre 340-MW Alle Catt wind farm in western New York comes with 13 permanent jobs. Adjusting generation for a 30% capacity factor, fifty square miles of land will provide an average capacity of 100 MW. For comparison, a nuclear facility on 240 acres can generate 2,000 MW at omore than 90% capacity factor and employs a thousand full-time workers.
In comments on the draft scoping plan, rural New Yorkers note that before Cuomo’s accelerated siting law — 94-c — mammoth renewable projects were usually rejected for environmental reasons. When that made Cuomo’s industry friends unhappy, he fixed it.
The NYS Bar Association looked closely at the accelerated-siting mechanism:
“[T]he burden of hosting renewables facilities, especially solar farms, will not be distributed evenly ... [D]evelopers will choose sites where population density and land prices are low, the ground is level, the soil contains no rocks or roots, and transmission lines are close ...
These also happen to be the very places where New York’s prime agricultural soils are located…
“The State Bar finds that New York would have to duplicate its only existing large solar installation — at the 200-acre Brookhaven National Lab on Long Island — a thousand times over, deploying 400 square miles of panels. For onshore wind, the picture is worse: an area bigger than the largest county in the state — some millions of acres, and many millions of birds — must be sacrificed.”
The Bar writes, “When invoked, [94-c] denies towns and villages the land use authority granted them under enabling statutes almost 100 years old”. Further, “both [existing] Article 10 and Section 94-c exempt energy projects from compliance with SEQRA”.
Renewable buildout will not occur in big-box parking lots, on highway medians or on existing brownfields. Gov. Hochul will use 94-c to steamroll over home rule and local opposition, and to sideline environmental review. Panels and turbines will cover state farmlands and forests, reducing our existing carbon sink, compromising food production, industrializing rural communities and carving up wildlife habitats.
Energy experts have weighed in on the plan.
New York has no jack ships to install offshore turbines, so advertised installation dates have already been pushed back by years. Climate scientist James Hansen spoke at the Albany hearing. Hansen said, bluntly, that the plan makes no sense: New York appears intent on repeating the failed energy experiments of California and Germany.
Data from NYISO shows that 65% of the electricity used in New York is needed every hour of every day of the year: that’s not intermittent demand. An intelligent, frugal engineer would not cob together a costly land-and-material intensive Rube Goldberg mishmash of resources, but would run carbon-free baseload to meet that 65% demand.
The state plan calls for dispatchable backup equal to all of New York’s current fleet of fossil-fuel power plants. This will be delivered by as-yet-unidentified “clean” energy facilities. In fact, nuclear and hydroelectric power are the only scalable baseload — or dispatchable — emission-free generating resources on the planet, unless you live somewhere like Iceland with volcanic geothermal energy. New York’s hydro can’t be significantly expanded. Under the CAC proposal, existing nuclear may be retired; new nuclear does not figure in the plan at all.
People are right to be concerned about land use, costs and reliability. Research from Stanford and Princeton is relevant to New York - see https://tinyurl.com/mrydsu3e. “Intermittent” resources rarely deliver full capacity; most of the time they generate nothing at all.
Periodic large-scale weather patterns extending over 1,000 kilometers or more can also drive wind and solar output to low levels that can last days or even several months.
Wind and solar installations have only a 20-year life expectancy, and need lots of maintenance, battery storage, transmission, land and backup power.
If wind and solar are pushed to do all the heavy lifting themselves, the system requires enormous excess generating capacity and storage (most of which is seldom used) to provide reliable electricity and completely drive out greenhouse emissions.
This strategy ends up being much more expensive and much more demanding of land and infrastructure than other possible pathways.
If we build what the CAC recommends, we’ll have a grid like California’s: unreliable, with double our current energy costs and no significant cut in fossil-fuel use.
NYSERDA and the CAC are ultimately political entities. New Yorkers must ask if business-as-usual politics, crafted around huge subsidies for foreign corporations and advertised with slogans from big green environmental organizations, is the best way to design an economical reliable carbon-free grid. Cuomo made sure that there was no nuclear expertise on the CAC. NYSERDA in turn acknowledges that the anti-nuclear bias of the council is reflected in the current plan. There may be nothing we can do about that. NYSERDA nevertheless invites public comment at https://tinyurl.com/2s365wvc.
Dennis Higgins lives in Otego.
