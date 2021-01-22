Guest Commentary: Strengthening town/gown relations is vital

I am excited to introduce myself to the community as vice president for external relations at SUNY Oneonta.
I accepted this role last fall to fill a void that many on campus and in the community had felt but could not necessarily identify squarely. While the 6,000 or so college students who take up residence in campus dorms and downtown apartments are ever-present when school is in session, in some ways they’ve been straddling two communities: one downtown and the other up the hill from Main Street.
The emergence of COVID-19 last year, followed by the September outbreak among our students, highlighted this separation. The need for SUNY Oneonta and the city of Oneonta to work more closely, but also more intentionally, toward a shared vision for town/gown relations became apparent.
In the months since, the college has worked nonstop to prepare for the spring semester. Safety, prevention and communication are the bedrock of this effort. My role immerses me in each of these and I have sensed — from all directions — a growing energy around our students’ arrival as a step toward normalcy.
We must take that step together. Community building and compliance are two of my top priorities for the spring.
Community building is well underway. I represent SUNY Oneonta on several bodies formed to ensure safety and advance partnerships. Among these are the city of Oneonta Control Room, the Bassett Hospital COVID-Response advisory group and the City of Oneonta Town/Gown committee. Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and I meet monthly. I also have had conversations with the three Common Council members who represent the wards in which the greatest number of off-campus students live.
Students and I spend a lot of time together, as well. I have been a part of several pre-semester virtual town hall meetings with them. Zooming with specific student clubs or athletic teams or connecting with students just because they have concerns positions me to be a catalyst for actions that will move us forward.
For example, I have established a Parents of Off-Campus Student Ambassador program to engage off-campus students’ parents, who care deeply about their children’s experiences while at college. Part of what draws students here is what surrounds the campus. Parents are vested in this community. Many would love the opportunity to play a greater role in our success.
Compliance is another key area for me. Preventative measures, such as mandated mask wearing and social distancing, go hand-in-hand with safety, but only if we all follow through consistently. Especially given the current trend, with the rate of infections rising, none of us can be lax. Those who willfully ignore their responsibilities for public health will face consequences.
Our University Police Department will focus on enforcement of the regulations in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. In the event of an unlawful gathering, UPD will assist the Oneonta Police Department upon request, as staffing permits. Besides being a force multiplier, UPD will identify the SUNY Oneonta students at large house parties. This will expedite our Community Standards referral process, enabling the college to render appropriate discipline for behavior that threatens others’ safety.
Regular UPD/OPD meetings, so vital in keeping the lines of communication open, will continue. Our goal is to better anticipate and then prevent or quickly intervene in situations that may negatively impact the relationship between the campus and the city.
In concentrating on community and compliance, I’m reminded of SUNY Oneonta’s roots: in 1889, the citizens of Oneonta, then a village, breathed life into what was initially the Oneonta Normal School. More than a century on, the two remain symbiotic. Each needs to be able to count on the other, especially in difficult times. The pandemic is the challenge of our time. Let us commit to facing it as one.
Chambers is vice president for external relations at SUNY Oneonta.
