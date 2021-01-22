When we hesitate to talk about cancer, we may miss out on opportunities to prevent it. Cancer can steal away years of health and happiness spent with the people we love. Yet, one-third of cancers can be prevented by getting cancer screenings and having a healthy, active, tobacco-free lifestyle. As COVID-19 has affected our region, it may be more important now than ever to take advantage of free and low-cost ways to help protect ourselves from cancer and other diseases.
Cancer screening can help find cancer early when treatment may work best. Colon and cervical cancer screenings can help prevent those cancers from developing all together. Talk with your doctor about which screenings are right for you, at what age to begin screening, and how often to be screened.
Many people had to postpone their cancer screenings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Cancer Institute estimates that there will be 10,000 more cancer-related deaths over the next 10 years because of delays in cancer screening and treatment. Medical offices are taking extra steps so cancer screening can be done as safely as possible. Safety precautions include mask wearing, prescreening staff and patients for COVID-19 symptoms, increased cleaning of hands and surfaces, and social distancing. If you’re behind on your routine health care, call your provider to find out when is a good time to reschedule your cancer screenings.
If you’ve been putting off your breast, cervical or colon cancer screenings because of the cost, you may be able to get them for free. The Cancer Services Program offers free screenings to eligible uninsured and underinsured New Yorkers. Services are offered at local clinics, during mobile coach cancer screening events and by mail with easy, at-home colon cancer screening fecal immunochemical test kits. For more information about free cancer screening, call the CSP at 1-888-345-0225, visit bassett.org/csp, or find Cancer Services Program of the Central Region on Facebook. This resource is especially valuable if your employment and health insurance was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of cancer. If you want to significantly reduce your risk of developing cancer and other serious diseases, stop using tobacco products. Tobacco use, especially smoking, affects every organ of our bodies and weakens our immune systems. Those with weak or compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to COVID-19; it is no wonder that studies have shown smokers are more than twice as likely as nonsmokers to develop severe forms of the COVID-19.
According to the state Department of Health, more than 28,000 people die of tobacco-related illnesses in our state and 750,000 New Yorkers suffer from one or more tobacco-related illnesses annually. And tragically, 280,000 youths younger than 18 in New York who smoke now will die prematurely from their likely lifelong addiction. Although New York’s average smoking rate among adults has plummeted over the past decades to 12.8%, rural areas of New York continue to have much higher smoking rates than urban ones. In Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties, smoking rates continue to be significantly above the state average, at 23.7%, 19.6% and 18.4%, respectively. What can be done in our counties to help smokers quit and prevent young people from ever starting?
First, free resources are available to those who want to quit. The New York State Quitline offers free counseling and other resources, including up to a three-month supply of free nicotine gum for a limited time. Call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or visit www.nysmokefree.com/.
We can also make changes to where we live, work and play to support tobacco users who want to quit and to prevent young people from becoming addicted to tobacco. Tobacco-free outdoor policies, whether for parks or entryways of businesses, not only prevent exposure to secondhand smoke and reduce tobacco litter, but also create an environment that supports tobacco-free choices. Smoke-free policies in apartments and other multi-unit housing protect residents, staff and visitors from exposure to secondhand smoke and encourage tobacco-free living.
Tobacco Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie on Oneonta’s Main Street offers free information to all residents in our tri-county region on the positive impact of tobacco-free policies as well as resources and technical assistance to local governments, employers, apartment owners, and community organizations for crafting tobacco-free policies and implementing them. TFC-DOS also has a youth engagement program, which invites youths, age 13 to 18, to apply their perspectives and experiences to preventing tobacco use and countering the deceptive practices of tobacco marketing in their communities.
Businesses in TFC-DOS’ tri-county region can help decrease tobacco use, improve the health of our community and attract more new businesses, residents and visitors right now by participating in TFC-DOS’ free Be Safe. Be Kind. campaign. To participate, businesses simply display Be Safe. Be Kind. window clings, which politely ask people not to smoke or vape in the businesses’ outdoor entryways or other outdoor areas.
To support tobacco-free policies and to get your Be Safe. Be Kind. window clings, please email Jennifer.Hill003@sphp.com. Youth interested in participating in our youth engagement program should contact TFC-DOS Youth Coordinator Christopher Bradley at Christopher.Bradley@sphp.com
The Cancer Services Program of the Central Region and TFC-DOS stand together in promoting the health of our communities. Stand with us and make the year 2021 a healthy one!
Riese is the public education and community outreach specialist with the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region and Hill is community engagement coordinator with Tobacco Free Communities; Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie.
